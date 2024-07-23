BuildOps and NexCore Join Forces to Propel HVAC Industry Growth and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the premier provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with NexCore, a leading platform for building services and facility management.

This collaboration aims to leverage BuildOps' state-of-the-art technology to fuel NexCore's ambitious growth plans and steadfast commitment to operational excellence.

BuildOps is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with NexCore, a leading platform for building services and facility management.

Driving NexCore's Growth Trajectory

NexCore, celebrated for its strategic acquisitions and robust growth within the commercial HVAC sector, continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry. With its recent expansions and impressive track record, NexCore is primed for sustained success. This partnership empowers NexCore to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and scale rapidly to meet the rising demands of the market.

"We are ecstatic to partner with such a distinguished company as NexCore," said Michael Carey, VP of Strategy at BuildOps. "Their relentless pursuit of growth and operational excellence perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver the best technology solutions to commercial contractors. Together, we will build upon NexCore's remarkable achievements and drive even greater success in the future."

NexCore's Vision for the Future

NexCore's vision is to create a national leader in the Commercial HVAC Services industry with geographic density and a focus on core repair, maintenance and retrofit/replacement services, supported by a strong reputation for excellence in client service, delivery, and an industry-leading culture. NexCore invests in technology and other corporate infrastructure to ensure high-quality client service and delivery, improved employee retention, and enhanced productivity across its operating platform.

"Partnering with BuildOps marks a significant milestone for NexCore," said Steve Knowles, CEO of NexCore. "Their cutting-edge technology and profound industry expertise will be pivotal in supporting our growth and upholding our commitment to excellence. We eagerly anticipate working closely with BuildOps to achieve our shared goals."

A Unified Commitment to Excellence

This partnership underscores BuildOps' dedication to serving the unique needs of independent and private-equity-owned enterprise businesses. By equipping NexCore with the necessary tools and resources to thrive, BuildOps reinforces its position as a leader in the commercial contracting software industry.

About NexCore

NexCore, a Trinity Hunt Partners portfolio investment, partners with leaders in facility services, providing them with the resources and strategic insights needed to grow and thrive. NexCore's approach empowers management to focus on what they do best while ensuring operational excellence and sustainable growth. For more information, visit nxcus.com

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2.0 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For additional information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is dedicated to bringing the best technology solutions to the heroes of the trades. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform empowers commercial contractors to transition from traditional methods to data-driven operations, ensuring they are equipped to face today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities. For more information, visit buildops.com

For Additional Information:

Kori Sato

BuildOps

[email protected]

SOURCE BuildOps