BuildOps Appoints JH Kelly Executive to Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps proudly announces that Rob Harris, Executive Vice President of Business Development at JH Kelly, has joined its Board of Advisors. Harris brings over 35 years of expertise in construction, with a reputation for driving transformative growth in one of the industry's most competitive sectors. This appointment represents another strategic move for BuildOps as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation in commercial contracting.

Rob Harris has been a key force at JH Kelly, where he leads business development and marketing efforts that have fueled the company's expansion across the Pacific Northwest. He has played a pivotal role in steering teams toward securing high-value projects and elevating client partnerships. Under his leadership, JH Kelly has achieved remarkable success in both service agreements and large-scale industrial projects.

"Rob's extensive industry experience and strategic insights are exactly what we need as BuildOps continues its rapid growth," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "His hands-on understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the field is invaluable as we scale our platform to better serve contractors nationwide. Rob will be instrumental in helping us refine our offerings and align them even more closely with the evolving needs of the trades."

Throughout his career, Harris has been known for transforming business strategies into lasting results. He was instrumental in integrating newly acquired businesses into JH Kelly, fostering cultural alignment and driving substantial performance improvements. His ability to develop effective growth strategies has solidified JH Kelly's market position as a leader in the construction and industrial sectors.

"At JH Kelly, we've always looked for ways to stay ahead by embracing new tools and approaches that set us apart," Harris shared. "Joining BuildOps' Board of Advisors is an exciting opportunity to bring that same forward-thinking perspective to a tech company that's genuinely transforming how contractors operate. I'm eager to help BuildOps continue raising the bar and deliver even greater impact for the contractors who rely on their tools."

By welcoming Rob Harris to its Board of Advisors, BuildOps reinforces its commitment to leveraging deep industry knowledge to inform its future strategies. The addition of proven leaders like Harris is a testament to BuildOps' focus on evolving its platform to meet the growing needs of contractors in a dynamic landscape.

