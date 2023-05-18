BUILD.org and Roku Partner to Showcase The First BUILDFest LA Youth Pitch Challenge

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD.org is excited to announce their partnership with Roku, a preeminent TV streaming platform, in hosting its inaugural BUILDFest Los Angeles ( LA) Youth Pitch Challenge. This event will promote innovation, creativity and the power of entrepreneurship among under-resourced high school student teams in LA Public Schools. Roku is hosting the event on May 23rd from 4-7pm PST at their Santa Monica Office.

BUILDFest serves as a platform to empower young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams to become our future leaders and changemakers. Seventy teams of BUILD High School students pitched their business ideas to volunteer at their schools this month in hopes of earning a final slot at BUILDFest LA. Only three teams will make it to the end and compete in front of a panel of VIP judges and hundreds of BUILD community members for cash prizes. The BUILDFest VIP judges include Charles Choice, Director of Do-or-Dier Visionary Foundation; Colin McIntosh, CFO and COO, Revolt Media and TV; Paul Salazar, Luxury Estates Director, Paul Salazar Group; Stacey Politi, Founder, Accomplice, Inc. Roku has also offered to provide the winning team's teacher with a gift of a 55" 4K UHD Westinghouse Roku TV.

"Roku is a founding partner for BUILD in LA and has been an incredible collaborator as we quickly expanded our impact in the region," said Michael Arellano, Program Director, BUILD LA. "Roku's employees are empathetic as they have committed their time and energy to volunteer with our student teams. I'm excited to grow our partnership to provide more high school students with opportunities to build their entrepreneurial mindsets through engaging with Roku's professionals. We are also grateful for their gift of a television at BUILDFest LA."

Roku continuously endeavors to include diverse voices on its platform and provide customers with access to quality content. Through this partnership, Roku aims to leverage its extensive network and resources to provide young entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, mentorship and exposure to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"BUILD in LA is one of Roku's core Social Impact program partners, and we're thrilled to host the inaugural BUILDFest LA at our Santa Monica Office. Over the past two years, more than 20 Roku employees served as volunteers and witnessed the tremendous impact BUILD's innovative curriculum has had on students' learning and confidence," said Leslie Lai, Director of Social Impact at Roku. "It is a privilege for us to celebrate these students and their teachers at this culminating event and beyond."

About BUILD.org

Founded in 1999, BUILD is a leading, national nonprofit organization whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced communities to build C areer success, E ntrepreneurial Mindsets, and O pportunity. BUILD offers youth entrepreneurship programming in 53 cities across the country, has trained nearly 400 educators, and over 15,000 youth have participated in BUILD's digital challenges and in-school programming.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

