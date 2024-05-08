BUILD.org Hosts Youth Entrepreneurship Competitions Nationwide to Celebrate 25 Years of Empowering Youth and Educators

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As BUILD.org embarks on its 25th year, it proudly showcases the next generation of entrepreneurial changemakers through its innovative BUILDFest events in Bay Area, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Boston, and New York City over the next month. BUILD, a national nonprofit organization, is on a mission to use entrepreneurship to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced communities, enabling them to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity. BUILDFest events serve as vibrant celebrations of the transformational power of youth entrepreneurship, redefining education and creating opportunities for middle and high school students in under-resourced communities.

Upcoming BUILDFest events this month:

BUILDFest Bay Area – May 9, 2024 - Tomorrow!

Mark your calendars for tomorrow, Thursday, May 9th as BUILDFest Bay Area takes center stage at the beautiful Northeastern University, Oakland campus. Witness four high school finalist teams from across the Bay Area pitch their innovative business ideas to VIP judges!

BUILDFest SWPA – May 15, 2024

On Wednesday, May 15th, the energy at the Energy Innovation Center will be palpable as student business teams gather for BUILDFest SWPA, the culminating event of the 3rd Annual SWPA Youth Pitch Competition! Be there to witness the final three teams go head-to-head in front of VIP judges and join for a pre-showcase of semi-finalist team business ideas.

BUILDFest Los Angeles – May 21, 2024

Save the date of Tuesday, May 21st as BUILDFest Los Angeles takes center stage at Loyola Marymount University from 5-8pm PST. Three high school finalists out of more than 35 across LAUSD will compete in the final round and the evening also includes an exciting dialog featuring VIPs sharing real-world expertise using AI and gamification to transform education.

BUILDFest D.C. – May 22, 2024

Join BUILD Metro DC on Wednesday, May 22nd for our annual BUILDFest Pitch Challenge hosted at the Capital Turnaround in SW DC. Student teams will present their business plans to the audience plus a pre-competition Student Business Expo and Showcase, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet student entrepreneurs and purchase their unique products.

BUILDFest Boston – May 30, 2024

On Thursday, May 30th, Artist for Humanity - EpiCenter will come alive with the energy of teams from Boston and Randolph public schools pitching their business ideas. Event participants can also shop through incredible student products before the pitch event!

BUILDFest New York – June 5, 2024

Close out the BUILDFest season with a bang at BUILDFest New York on Wednesday, June 5th at the historic Andrew Freedman Home. Guests will have the opportunity to meet our youth and learn about their businesses at the Student Marketplace and the evening will conclude with a Shark Tank-like pitch competition.

Join us as we celebrate 25 years of BUILDing legacy and impact, shaping a future where every student's potential is unleashed—one student at a time.

Media Contacts:

Julie Tumasz

BUILD, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

571-481-8117

SOURCE BUILD.ORG