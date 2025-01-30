Buildots and Revizto Launch Integration to Deliver Centralized, Performance-Driven Construction Management

The integration allows construction teams to leverage Buildots' comprehensive AI-driven performance tracking and analysis while managing project communication and collaboration through Revizto's platform. Teams can now seamlessly export construction issues detected by Buildots' advanced AI-powered progress tracking platform into Revizto using the industry-standard BCF format. Each exported issue includes detailed documentation, such as photo snapshots captured by Buildots and precise BIM model locations, enabling teams to quickly understand and resolve issues before they escalate into costly complications or delays. By streamlining workflows and improving issue resolution, this integration drives greater efficiency and enhanced project performance.

"This integration represents a step forward in our mission to help construction teams deliver on time and on budget through data-driven insights," said Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "By connecting those insights identified by Buildots directly with Revizto's collaboration platform, we're providing teams with a simple, unified, issue management workflow from end to end, enabling them to collaborate and solve problems more effectively than ever."

Key features of the integration include:

Centralized issue management across platforms

Rich visual context with real-world photo documentation

Export of Buildots-detected construction deviations to Revizto via BCF integration

Precise BIM model location mapping for each issue

"Construction teams need effective ways to identify and mitigate potential issues before breaking ground. With Revizto they can automatically detect clashes in the design phase, enabling them to preempt expensive project delays and overages," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto. "The integration with Buildots brings the power of AI-driven predictive analytics directly into our platform, helping teams maintain better project oversight and work more efficiently."

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America, the UK and EMEA.

About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device.

