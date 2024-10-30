Buildots launches Dot: First GenAI assistant to answer real construction status queries

Construction teams can now have a conversation with their AI assistant, asking direct questions to get actionable information on their project and following up for deeper insights

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI construction technology leader Buildots today announced the launch of Dot, an interactive AI assistant for construction process management that answers questions with up-to-date information about the status of building activities. The new tool, the first of its kind in the construction sector, leverages Buildots' comprehensive dataset and cutting-edge GenAI to provide instant, actionable insights in response to direct questions. Dot cross-references multiple data points to provide in-depth analysis, making it easier to measure progress, track implementation, and provide visibility to resolve issues before they escalate.

Since its launch, Buildots has transformed construction management by capturing and analyzing every site detail through advanced AI and computer vision to optimize project outcomes. Its centralized platform makes construction management performance-driven by providing objective progress analytics, enabling teams to maximize productivity, predict delays, and ensure efficient resource allocation at every stage. Recognizing that information is best consumed in various formats, Dot now complements Buildots' visual interfaces by offering a more flexible and intuitive way for users with varying levels of technical expertise and knowledge to interact with the vast amount of project data at their fingertips.

"At Buildots, our mission has always been to enable better construction management to allow site leaders to deliver projects on time and within budget," said Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "With Dot, we're enabling a whole new way of accessing project information, as if they're speaking with a colleague, receiving precise insights when they need them. This AI assistant is transformative, giving project team superpowers in terms of how they can access and interpret project data to enhance decision-making."

Dot answers construction teams' construction-related queries, providing the type of detailed insights that enable a step-up in performance. Users ask Dot about progress percentages, task completions, or trade-specific updates using everyday language. They can follow up on those questions to dig deep and get invaluable information that would otherwise be difficult or time consuming to obtain. Dot also provides answers for work readiness start and end dates, and even handles more complex queries with multiple criteria, uncovering deeper insights and connecting disparate data points.

Superintendents can use Dot to guide subcontractors by cross-referencing conditions and ensuring multiple prerequisites are met before starting new tasks. For instance, a superintendent might ask, "Give me a list of apartments where drywall closure is completed but bathroom tiling hasn't started," enabling them to prioritize the right tasks and allocate resources efficiently.

Powered by OpenAI's latest GPT models, and rigorously trained by Buildots to work for the construction domain, Dot translates natural language queries into actionable insights by interpreting requests and querying Buildots' comprehensive project database. With an understanding of industry-specific terminology and project context, Dot simplifies the process of data retrieval for all users, regardless of their familiarity with technical terms.

"I think it's perfect," said Trent Nichols, National BIM Director at JE Dunn. "Very rarely am I wowed by the functionality that software vendors add. With Buildots, not only can you track progress, but now you also have this AI assistant that allows you to ask questions about your project progress and dive into it. It's a no-brainer!"

"Buildot's new AI assistant 'Dot' will save our project teams even more time by providing detailed and up-to-date site progress data with simple prompts," said Sajjad Siraty, Project Director at Ledcor. "It's exciting to see how Buildots are utilizing AI to provide further value for the construction industry with features that can be easily used by project teams and executives."

"There is real value and potential in the use of Dot," said Nick Leach, Director of Digital Construction at Sir Robert McAlpine. "I can see more members across our project teams, including our senior executives, engaging further and getting value from this new functionality in their day-to-day adoption and enhancing business insights that it will potentially bring."

About Buildots

Buildots is an award-winning global technology leader leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking on construction projects. The system provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable performance metrics empowering them to make data-driven decisions in a time-sensitive environment. Buildots platform improves project visibility and efficiency leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection and successful project delivery on time and within budget.

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Buildots