Buildots Launches New Integrated Tracking Capability, Combining AI-Driven Data with Human Construction Field Expertise

While machine learning excels at automating certain processes, the human element remains crucial for construction tasks requiring expertise and physical presence. Integrated Tracking bridges this gap by addressing the critical challenge of scattered data from manually recorded activities. By incorporating both manually-recorded and automated activities into a single platform, the new feature helps to ensure that the data set used for progress and performance tracking is as comprehensive as possible.

Integrated Tracking is the latest step Buildots has taken to advance Performance-Driven Construction Management (PDCM), further combining scattered progress data into a more cohesive, actionable dataset, leveraging advanced analytics so that users can more comprehensively foresee delays, identify root causes, optimize task scheduling, and enhance project oversight.

The Buildots mobile app has also been enabled for the Integrated Tracking feature, allowing managers to track and update activity statuses manually while on-site. Updates are reflected in progress reports alongside data generated automatically by the AI-driven platform. The mobile app offers access to critical data from anywhere, with users able to mark areas, floors, or elements as 'complete' directly from the construction site, and view progress per task.

"Following our recent Delay Forecast feature launch, Integrated Tracking is the next step forward for us," said Aviv Leibovici, Buildots co-founder and CPO. "By merging the precision of AI with the indispensable expertise of field teams, we're providing a tool that enhances more aspects of project management. This is just the latest stop on our journey, as we move towards offering a fully integrated and holistic tracking solution."

The Integrated Tracking feature is now available to all Buildots customers, and the app for phones and tablets can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms.

About Buildots



Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America, the UK and EMEA.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471870/New_Integrated_Tracking.jpg

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Buildots