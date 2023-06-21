Buildots Names Jessica Herrala Head of North American Sales

Former exec at Skanska, Walsh Group and Clayco is now one of the most senior women in construction technology

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction technology leader Buildots today announced that Jessica Herrala has been named Head of Sales for North America. Herrala has held executive positions at multiple leading construction and real estate development companies including Skanska, Walsh Group and Clayco, and is now one of the most senior women in the construction technology space.

Jessica Herrala, Buildots’ new Head of Sales for North America, has held executive roles at some of the largest construction and real estate development firms in the US. She is now one of the most senior women in construction technology. (PRNewsfoto/Buildots)
"Productivity and profit in construction have long been passions of mine. Buildots takes the guesswork out of construction and drives performance-based decisions that very transparently increase profitability and efficiency," said Herrala. "I'm thrilled to join Buildots, a proven leader in the space, which is driving transformational change."

Herrala brings more than 25 years of construction industry experience in sales, communications, marketing, strategy and operational improvement. At Skanska USA she held multiple senior positions, including Head of Public Affairs, Communications & Marketing, Infrastructure Development. In that role, among other accomplishments, she secured $10B in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects through the successful development and execution of marketing and communications strategies, campaigns and public affairs work.

Herrala also served as VP of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at The Walsh Group, directing strategic planning and development for a $5 billion unit of the Fortune 500 construction and development firm. She subsequently worked as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Clayco, and later as Chief Revenue Officer at Bonfire and Constru.

"There are few people in construction with the type of experience and accomplishments in sales, marketing and strategy that Jessica has. She's just the person we need to head our efforts as Buildots' continues its ambitious expansion across North America, and we're really excited to have her join the team," said Buildots CEO Roy Danon.

Often the only woman in a position of leadership in a historically male-dominated industry, Herrala has worked to empower the next generation of women in construction. She is a member of the International Women's Forum and received her bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Tennessee.

About Buildots

Buildots is an award-winning global technology leader leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule. The platform is helping transform construction management, enhance resource efficiency, save management time, and avoid costly errors on construction projects worldwide.

