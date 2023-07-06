Buildots unveils new AI-assisted planning and tracking tools to battle construction delays

Plan Tracker uses site-specific data to facilitate accurate progress-based plans and targets, continuously improve performance, and adapt to dynamic realities on the ground

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots , the award-winning leader in AI-based automated progress tracking, has announced the launch of Plan Tracker, a new suite of tools that enables managers to accurately plan and track weekly activities and milestones using project-specific data. The system monitors the progress of plans and measures effectiveness, facilitating continuous improvement in performance and adapting to changing realities on the ground in order to avoid construction delays.

The Plan Tracker suite, designed to be seamlessly integrated into existing management processes, comprises two new tools: 'Workplan' and 'Targets', both of which are driven by real-world site progress data and advanced AI algorithms. 'Workplan' allows project managers to break down project plans into smaller tasks, set realistic due dates for each, share the plan with the respective trades, compare actual progress against plans, and use the system-provided feedback to continuously improve performance.

'Targets' enable managers to set critical milestones in the system and accurately track the progression of the project toward meeting these goals, including subcontractor performance and supply chain issues. Users can add new operational and contractual targets, assign related tasks and activities, and set due dates in one place. This functionality helps to easily identify issues early on and take corrective measures to protect these milestones, preventing work stoppages and delays, while fostering accountability within the team and with subcontractors.

"With Buildots Plan Tracker, I can pinpoint critical milestones and actively monitor our progress towards them. It keeps us focused and helps to course-correct if needed," said EllisDon Senior Superintendent Chris Masse, an early adopter of the technology, who is currently using it for construction of the 254,000 sq. ft. Schwartz Reisman Innovation Centre at the University of Toronto.

The Plan Tracker suite's intuitive management experience draws from Lean Construction methods, offering a high level of interactivity, encouraging methodical planning, enabling managerial autonomy, and improving accountability with teams and subcontractors. Lean Construction, known for its emphasis on control and predictability through maximizing value and minimizing waste, is particularly well-suited for project teams seeking to streamline processes, visualize progress, and make data-driven decisions.

"Plan Tracker gives our customers greater control and more ways to interact with and gain value from the unique dataset generated by Buildots," said Aviv Leibovici, Buildots co-founder and CPO. "Since we started, we have taken a close look at how customers use the platform in order to identify opportunities to add value. We realized that there are countless situations and decisions that construction managers face that could greatly benefit from the data collected on-site. Plan Tracker presents a bridge between this invaluable data and the managers who need it, providing unprecedented insights that will now help them manage projects even more effectively."

The new 'Plan Tracker' suite is now available immediately to all current Buildots users and new customers.

Buildots will be hosting a live online demonstration of the new 'Plan Tracker' suite on July 20th at 4PM BST / 11AM EST / 8AM PST. Register for free here .

About Buildots

Buildots is an award-winning global technology leader leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule. The platform is helping transform construction management, enhance resource efficiency, save management time, and avoid costly errors on construction projects worldwide.

