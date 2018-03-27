Buildout and RealConnex Announce Partnership to Accelerate Sales for Commercial Real Estate Brokers

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealConnex and Buildout are pleased to announce a partnership which will enable Buildout's clients to syndicate their listings to RealConnex's fast-growing community of 130,000 members. As part of this arrangement, Buildout's participating brokers will receive access to the entire suite of RealConnex networking, credibility, profile, influence and prospecting tools and its vast resource of over 500,000 investors, lenders, service providers and the entire ecosystem of real estate professionals.

This partnership with Buildout is just the latest initiative made by RealConnex to collaborate with best-in-class, real-estate-focused organizations, leveraging its technology to be a business accelerator for the industry. Other recent partnerships include The Inland real estate group, the Miami Association of Realtors and merchant banking boutique Silver Portal Capital.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the partnership between Buildout and RealConnex," said Roy Abrams, CEO of RealConnex. "As we continue to aggregate more real estate professionals than anywhere else, this partnership with Buildout represents an important step toward achieving that goal by providing the ability for Buildout brokers and their listings to pass through to the RealConnex ecosystem, helping both client bases accelerate their networking within the industry. It also extends Buildout's distribution channels for their listings and provides their brokers access to an entire professional ecosystem in one place.

"This partnership between two big brands has the potential to fuel amazing growth and success opportunities for both partners."

About Buildout

Buildout is the leading end-to-end solution for marketing commercial real estate listings, helping over 1,000 brokerages efficiently run their marketing. Since launching in 2010, Buildout has revolutionized the entire listing process for brokerages around the country. Buildout's marketing tool allows brokerages to produce beautiful, brand-consistent marketing instantly, saving time by eliminating tedious tasks enabling them to focus on what is most important: closing more deals and growing their business. Buildout excels in their ability to automate the document creation process by allowing users to create attractive, brand-compliant documents with a few simple clicks. Streamlining the property listing process by partnering with listing sites allows companies to instantly post listings across the nation. For more information on Buildout, please visit https://buildout.com.

About RealConnex

RealConnex is the world's first accelerator connecting real estate professionals to capital, investments, services and each other. It provides all the tools a professional needs to network, build profile, credibility and influence; tools to buy, sell and lease, prospect and connect to opportunities. It's professional real estate in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

Sometimes referred to as LinkedIn meets Match.com for professional real estate, the company was founded in 2013 by Roy Abrams, a 25-year veteran of the real estate and technology industries. To sign up and participate in the real estate industry's most comprehensive networking and business development platform, click visit RealConnex.

