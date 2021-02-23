Buildout Announces Acquisition of Rethink

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout, commercial real estate's top software for marketing and deal management, today announced their acquisition of Rethink, the leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking technology. As part of this acquisition, Buildout will integrate Rethink's product suite and team into its offerings and operations.

"The Rethink team has built some of the most polished, user-focused, and impressive software that our industry has ever seen," said Jason Tillery, CTO and co-founder of Buildout. "Combining the strength of their CRM into our powerful marketing platform brings Buildout one step closer to providing the end-to-end solution brokers need to close more deals."

Rethink was founded on the marriage of top CRM technology and true CRE experience and insights. With Rethink's purpose-built CRM and CRE tools, integrations, and award-winning Client Success team working seamlessly together, customers will extend their dealmaking advantage throughout their entire brokerage with a singular source of truth powered by Buildout.

"The commercial real estate industry has been clamoring for an integrated marketing and deal management platform for years," said Vijay Mehra, CEO and founder of Rethink. "But bringing these two companies and their best-in-class technology together will far exceed the industry's expectations. I can't wait for our customers to experience the combined power of these platforms."

Buildout was advised in their acquisition of Rethink by their primary investing partner, The Riverside Company , a SaaS-focused global private equity firm.

"Rethink's software aligns perfectly with Buildout's current offering and will provide brokers with an integrated marketing and fully functional CRM platform," said Riverside Managing Partner Loren Schlachet.

Buildout's platform naturally scales to support brokerages of all sizes, and the company has customers ranging from some of the largest brokerages in the world to single-broker shops. Customers interact with the platform daily to create marketing brochures, syndicate property listings, update their websites for active listings, and monitor buyer activity.

Buildout will retain separate products within the Buildout and Rethink platforms, add new features and functionality to both platforms, and develop an integrated solution that will drive additional value to the brokers and brokerages.

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

To learn more, visit www.rethinkcrm.com .

About Buildout

Buildout is the only commercial real estate software developed for the entire brokerage. Since launching in 2010, Buildout has pioneered the leading marketing solution for CRE—now, applying that power to the rest of the brokerage with CRM+Database, Marketing, Deal Management, and Back Office tools. Developed in direct conversation with customers, Buildout allows brokerages to bring their expertise to every stage of their deals with all from within one platform. Learn more at buildout.com

SOURCE Buildout

Related Links

http://buildout.com

