Buildout Elite Brings CRE Brokerages' Tools Together in One Place

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout is proud to announce the launch of Buildout Elite, the most powerful technology for commercial real estate brokerages yet. Buildout Elite brings the tools everyone at a brokerage needs together on one platform.

Buildout Elite continues to offer Buildout's signature robust marketing automation features, plus an advanced database, pipeline reporting, and back-office capabilities. With Buildout Elite, brokerages can build databases with confidence, prospect more efficiently, seamlessly share data across departments, better showcase their brands, forecast their pipelines, and easily process deals and commissions.

"In everything we do, our goal is to make our customers' jobs easier and help them be even more successful," said Buildout co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vishu Ramanathan. "Buildout Elite doesn't disrupt the way CRE professionals work—it elevates it."

"The software we developed for Buildout Elite achieves what no other technology for CRE does. It brings the entire deal process from prospect research, to property marketing, to back-office management together in one place, which means our customers can build better businesses," said Buildout co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jason Tillery.

Buildout currently powers more than 2,000 brokerages across the United States, including SVN, Avison Young, and NAI Global. CRE professionals who are interested in powering their brokerage with Buildout Elite should visit Buildout's website or talk to sales .

About Buildout

Buildout is the premier CRE technology platform, providing brokerages with all the tools they need to prospect and earn new business, market listings, and close deals. We give CRE professionals a foundation on which they can build a successful business. For more information please visit buildout.com .

