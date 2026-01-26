Buildout Launches Native Email Marketing Feature, Expanding Its End-to-End CRE Platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout, Inc., the foremost leader in CRE tech and automation, today announced the release of Buildout Email Marketing, a powerful new add-on designed to streamline how brokers and marketing teams promote listings and engage clients.

Available now to all Buildout Showcase and Showcase+ customers, this new feature brings email delivery, contact management, and branded content creation directly into the Buildout software eliminating the need for third-party email tools.

"This is a major milestone in our product roadmap and a strong signal of where Buildout continues to push," said Buildout CEO Helen Calvin. "We're not just adding features, we're eliminating unnecessary work. No one wants to go to multiple systems to accomplish one task. We want to give brokers that time back."

Buildout Email Marketing is available as a competitively priced add-on for customers looking to centralize their marketing stack and reduce reliance on disconnected, non-CRE platforms. The new tool allows users to build and send professional, on-brand emails in one place, drastically improving speed to market and workflow efficiency.

The launch addresses one of the most consistent pain points reported by Buildout users. In a December 2025 survey of over 380 top active customers resulted:

33% cited lack of time to build emails

27% said they had no visibility into email engagement

14% struggled with tools that didn't match the professionalism of their brand

"Brokerage teams have been forced to adapt generic tools that were never designed for the complexity or speed of commercial dealmaking," said Calvin. "Buildout Email Marketing changes that. It's fast and purpose-built for CRE brokerages."

The feature launch is the first in a series of upcoming enhancements slated for 2026, further validating Buildout's commitment to delivering connected automation across the full brokerage from first contact to close. Additional functionality including richer email editing and data ingestion, is expected this year.

Buildout will host an exclusive Showcase feature webinar on January 27 to demonstrate the new feature in action and discuss future enhancements.

Buildout is the AI deal engine for CRE brokerages, automating every step from first contact to commission. While brokers focus on relationships and winning listings, Buildout handles the workflows behind the scenes, turning manual processes into intelligent, scalable systems. Trusted by over 50,000 brokers, Buildout powers more profitable deals from lead to close. Learn more at www.buildout.com.

