BuildToBlossom Announces Free Shipping and Giveaways to Promote Eco-Friendly Holiday Shopping

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildToBlossom, an eco-friendly ecommerce store, is enabling consumers to shop sustainably this holiday season without compromising style, as they announce free shipping on all orders from October 1, through December 31, 2021. In addition to free shipping, the company will be launching another push for the holidays during the month of December, with 31 days of giveaways, where customers can tune in to the BuildToBlossom Instagram account daily for a chance to win free gifts each day of December.

Single-use or disposable plastics have become customary in the world but can have negative environmental consequences. In 2018, plastics generation was 35.7 million tons in the United States, which was 12.2 percent of municipal solid waste generation.1 Entrepreneur's Jules Rodriguez and Samantha Raymer, launched BuildToBlossom to inspire people to adopt green-conscious choices, without having to think twice. The BuildToBlossom ecommerce store hosts a range of zero-waste product lines including, home and décor, beauty and wellness, pets, lifestyle and spirituality, and clothing and accessories that avoid harsh chemicals, can be recycled, and ultimately reduce landfill waste – helping the world live healthier.

Not only does BuildToBlossom give back to the world, but Founder, Jules Rodriguez wanted to give back to Latina entrepreneurs and other people like her, aspiring to make their dreams a reality. "Coming from a corporate background, as a media professional, I always felt that as a woman and member of the LGBTQ community, I was constantly silenced," said Jules Rodriguez. "I am a first-generation immigrant to America, and while working three jobs at once, I made my dreams comes true. Now, after building a multi-million-dollar company without any assistance, I can give back to the world with my eco-friendly mission and employ people from all over the world who want to live their dreams."

The company has plans to continue its mission by launching many new products to meet the needs of its customers and contribute to a green world. Among these releases includes eco-friendly life-size toys for children's learning and imagination play, just in time for the holidays.

BuildToBlossom, headquartered in New York, is an eco-friendly modern marketplace. The stylish one-stop-shop encourages consumers to shop sustainably by making it easy and providing for all sustainable needs. To learn more, visit BuildToBlossom on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok, or at https://buildtoblossom.com/.

