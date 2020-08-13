Built Brands Announces Major Relaunch With the Return of the Original Built Bar, New Product Offerings and a New Facility

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading protein and energy products company, Built Brands™ is engaging in an all-encompassing rebrand, moving to a new headquarters and creative space, accelerating its manufacturing capabilities, developing new product offerings, and prepping unreleased flavors, while at the same time returning to its roots with a proprietary formulation for arguably the best-tasting protein bar on the market. Celebrating its second anniversary in style, the Built™ brand has created a remarkable business platform for its biggest moment to date.

As part of the rebrand, Built Brands will open the doors of a new state-of-the-art production facility in the heart of American Fork, Utah. Just past a handmade front desk, crafted to resemble flowing chocolate, the 185,000-square-foot facility will consist of not only breathtaking manufacturing capabilities -- complete with Built Bar's™ proprietary production equipment -- but also a mezzanine level that includes a basketball court, indoor soccer field, pickleball court, and more. The sprawling complex will double as an experiential space for partners and supporters to enjoy, create, and share -- fostering an ongoing spirit of creativity and innovation.

In the new Built Bar's manufacturing facility, production has increased nearly nine times, bringing output up to 1.2 million bars daily, with on-demand capacity to produce up to 2.8 million bars daily. For the first time in the company's history, Built Bar's new capabilities strike a balance between the handcrafted production of the original bar and greater efficiency through the precision of modern automation. Built Brand's beloved protein bars will also see an upgrade, including increases of protein from 15 to 17 grams (and starting at just 130 calories apiece) and with only four grams of sugar -- maintaining a steady and unbeatable macro count. New flavors and returning staples that will join Built Bar's diverse portfolio include Apple Almond Crisp, Carrot Cake, Cookies 'N Cream, Caramel Brownie, and more flavorful options for every palate.

Built Brands will also reveal an updated look and feel to its drink supplement Built Boost®, available in six new flavors. These tasty drink supplements include 100% of 12 daily vitamins and other natural ingredients that can support the immune system and improve overall health and vitality.*

Built Brands continues expanding its portfolio of innovative offerings within the wellness, recovery, and performance sector with the launch of BuiltGO™. This new protein and energy supplement, derived from several natural sources, includes honey, caffeine, B3, B6, B12, and collagen protein. BuiltGO will be available in three indulgent flavors, including Mint Chocolate, Peanut Butter Honey, and Coconut Chocolate. BuiltGO combines collagen protein and natural sources of energy for a boost while on the go. BuiltGO will be available directly on the Built Bar website and at select retailers nationwide.

"Built now has a wonderful new home, yet we've made a conscious decision to return to our roots," commented Nick Greer, co-founder of Built Brands. "We take pride in the balance of health and taste across our product portfolio. Every day feels like a cheat day, but it's not. From day one, we've wanted customers to enjoy the experience of eating something healthy. We're now able to fulfill that mission at a higher level and we are excited to continue sharing the benefits and taste of Built Bar, including our range of new and diverse product offerings, with customers around the world. We are transforming the way you 'fuel' your active and healthy lifestyle. Let's go!"

For more information, please visit www.builtbar.com or follow @imbuilt #imbuilt.

About Built Brands

Built Brands™ is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products -- combining natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The original product is the Built Bar. The proprietary manufacturing process produces a great-tasting, healthy bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. With a light, fluffy texture and pure chocolate coating, the bar is known to "taste just like a candy bar" by its loyal consumers and comes in an incredible variety of delicious flavors. The Built™ family of brands includes Built Bar™, BuiltGO™, and Built Boost®. Our company headquarters is a creative space dedicated to continuously innovating new products that actually transform the way we "fuel" our active and healthy lifestyle.

Built Brands was started by seasoned entrepreneurs who took a great product and provided marketing expertise and financial support. With the help of an amazing team, the "Built" brand was born and the company has experienced phenomenal growth over the past two years. Built Brands products are available at exclusive retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.builtbar.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

