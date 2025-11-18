BUILT Brands LLC expands to meet growing consumer demand

New facility will create 500 jobs in Provo, Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein-snacking innovator BUILT Brands LLC is expanding operations to meet accelerating consumer demand, the company announced Tuesday.

The new 132,000-square-foot space, located in Provo, Utah, will serve as a hub for both manufacturing and distribution. BUILT begins occupancy this week. The facility will support up to 500 new jobs across all skill levels, from production line operators to warehouse and logistics staff.

"This expansion is more than just square footage — it's about scaling our impact," said Chief People Officer Shannon McQuarrie. "The Provo site allows us to meet growing demand, invest in our people, and deepen our roots in Utah. This new facility reflects what we've already built — and what's next."

The original BUILT site in American Fork will remain in operation, with the Provo facility designed to complement production capacity and improve speed-to-market for the company's growing portfolio. The expansion reinforces the company's continued growth as a category disruptor in protein snacking, known for delivering unexpectedly indulgent products with unique texture and taste.

"This new facility isn't just a building, it's a launchpad. It represents what happens when bold ideas, relentless optimism, hard work, and incredible people come together. Every step gets us closer to making sure the whole world can experience the magic of BUILT and our signature product, BUILT Puff," said CEO and Founder Nick Greer.

For more information about BUILT, visit www.built.com. For information on jobs available specifically at the Provo facility, send an email to: [email protected]. For press inquiries, contact: [email protected].

