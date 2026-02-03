Built by a Lash Professional, Not an Influencer: Why Jetzi Is Rethinking False Lashes

Founded by a licensed lash professional, Jetzi challenges influencer-led beauty with a design-first approach. Post this

Professional Expertise Redefines False Lashes

Founded by licensed beauty professional Jennifer Lauren, Jetzi emerges from over 15 years of firsthand experience applying, repairing, and maintaining lashes for clients. Lauren observed the detrimental long-term effects of many popular false lash products, which often prioritized trends over client well-being. This direct industry insight led to the development of a system engineered around natural lash anatomy, wear behavior, and sustained comfort.

"After years of working directly with lashes, I realized the biggest issue wasn't application — it was design," said Jennifer Lauren, Founder. "Most false lashes are created to overpower the natural lash instead of working with it. Jetzi was built to change that, designing products that support comfort, longevity, and lash integrity rather than asking people to compromise."

Innovation for Lash Integrity

Each Jetzi product is meticulously designed to work synergistically with the natural lash. This includes lightweight construction, intelligent band design, and pre-glued technology, which eliminates the need for additional adhesives. This thoughtful engineering supports lash integrity, comfort, and extended wear, setting a new standard in the category.

Challenging Influencer-Driven Trends

Jetzi's professional-led development model directly challenges the prevailing dominance of influencer-founded beauty brands. The brand's launch signals a broader movement within beauty toward intention, restraint, and long-term results, positioning professional expertise—rather than viral trends—as the foundation for innovation. This reflects a growing consumer demand for expertise-driven solutions that enhance without compromise.

By focusing on solving recurring client problems with a professional-first approach, Jetzi aims to redefine expectations for false lashes, promoting a future where beauty enhancements prioritize health, comfort, and lasting quality.

About Jetzi

Jetzi is a professional-founded lash brand built by licensed beauty expert Jennifer Lauren, with over 15 years of hands-on experience in the beauty industry. Designed to work with the natural lash, Jetzi's pre-glued, lightweight lash system prioritizes comfort, longevity, and lash integrity—enhancing without compromise. Rooted in real client needs rather than trends, Jetzi rethinks false lashes through intelligent design, wearability, and long-term results.

SOURCE Jetzi