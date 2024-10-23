Built by and for entrepreneurs, Pigeon Service announces public release of an a la carte online store for business services

Team behind the nth Venture venture studio releases a previously internal business service store to help build and run businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falconer Inc. today announced the launch of Pigeon Service , an online store for discrete business services in areas like tax credits, payroll, marketing, incorporation, bookkeeping, human resources (HR), and more.

"Business services are too often a nightmare to purchase, take too long to implement, are totally unreliable and dramatically overpriced. In a world where we buy everything online, it's time for this market to modernize," said Sam Sawhook, chairman of Pigeon Service's parent company Falconer Inc. and CEO of nth Venture. "Through Pigeon, we are creating one reliable roof where we stand by our quality rather than the guessing game of freelance marketplaces."

Educated by the real needs and experience of supporting several cohorts of companies launched through the nth Venture studio, Pigeon Service is a home for business leaders that need immediate, reliable delivery of a specific service; not three sales calls and an engagement proposal.

"The things most business owners need are not projects and teams; it's competently completed deliverables," said Grant Typrin, a corporate finance associate at Falconer.

In the view of the Pigeon Service team, the world is ready for: Click. Buy. Done.

About Pigeon Service

Pigeon Service LLC is a new venture developed by Falconer Inc. to deliver a suite of key discrete business services through an efficient and transparent online marketplace. For more information on Pigeon and its offerings, please visit www.pigeonservice.com .

About Falconer

Falconer Inc. was launched in December 2021 by nth Venture . Falconer builds and operates financial service companies. Like all nth Venture alumni, Falconer is an employee-owned business. For more information, please visit www.falconer.io .

About nth Venture

nth Venture Inc. is a venture studio with a purpose is to set talented people free through the power of ownership. It has launched companies including Audily, Merchant Boxes, SBR2TH Recruiting, CERTD, HRetic, and Falconer. It is devoted to building, supporting, and investing in companies built on employee-ownership and radical incentive alignment.

SOURCE Falconer Inc.