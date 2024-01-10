Built Environment Firms Support National Definition of Zero-Emissions Buildings

A coalition of 69 companies representing billions in annual real estate spending assert their support for the White House definition.

BELFAST, Maine, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The signatories (below) include instigating firm OPAL and represent architecture, engineering, and general contracting firms in the United States that design and construct many millions of square feet of projects annually. Their statement:

We enthusiastically support the Biden-Harris Administration's recent release of a national definition of zero-emissions buildings , and an associated US Department of Energy Request for Information (calling for comment by 5 February). A consistent definition will allow the industry to coalesce around one vision for a zero-emissions built environment, enabling more consistent policies, incentives, certification targets and aspirational project goals that will accelerate the essential shift to clean energy. This is in strong alignment with the building sector's goals for climate action.

A federal definition of a zero-emission building offers significant benefits to the communities that the architecture, engineering, construction, and real estate sectors serve and supports our industry's emissions drawdown. A uniform definition, verifiable through federal agencies, will unlock more public and private investments in emissions-effective and resilient buildings across a diverse array of real estate.

It is our understanding that the definition targets major operational emissions via three criteria – high energy efficiency, elimination of on-site emissions, and the implementation of building-specific clean energy production. The goal is to impact as many buildings as possible to rapidly reduce operational emissions, which currently account for nearly a third of U.S greenhouse gas emissions. In the future, the definition can be refined to embrace Scope 3 and other emissions related to real estate as measurement and verification of these emissions becomes more standardized.

We commend the Administration's work on this important definition and we look forward to its formal release. We appreciate Timothy Lock of OPAL and the Building Green Sustainability Leader Peer Networks for coordinating this statement.

For more:

Heather Clark, Director of Building Emissions at the White House Policy Office ([email protected]), is available for interviews about the definition and its role in market transformation. (Reach out directly or through Kira Gould, [email protected].)

The statement and the coalition of signatories was organized by built environment community leaders Timothy Lock of OPAL; Jean Carroon of Goody Clancy; Anne Hicks Harney of Long Green Specs; Clark Brockman of Brockman Climate Strategies; Luke Leung of SOM; Kjell Anderson of LMN; and Chris Hellstern of The Miller Hull Partnership. Thet and other signatories are also available for comment.

Media Contact: Kira Gould, [email protected] , 415.690.0182

STATEMENT SIGNATORIES

Absher

Stephanie Gowing

Director of Sustainability

AHA Consulting Engineers

Adam Jennings

Partner, Director of Energy & Sustainability

A K F

Jeffrey Rios

Partner, Division Leader

Arrowstreet

Katherine Bubriski

Principal, Director of Sustainability & Building Performance

Ayers Saint Gross

Allison Wilson

Associate Principal, Sustainability Director

BAR Architects & Interiors

Mark Kelly

Associate Principal, Director of Sustainability

Bora Architecture & Interiors

Mike Manzi Associate Principal, Specifications and Document Quality Manager

Boulder Associates

Kristi Ennis

Principal, Director of Sustainable Design

BranchPattern

Nate Maniktala Principal & Practice Lead

Brockman Climate Strategies

Clark Brockman

Founder and Principal

BWBR

Sara Goenner Curlee

Performance Design Key Manager

CannonDesign

Eric Corey Freed

Principal, Director of Sustainability

Chapman Construction / Design

John Hyde Senior Sustainability Manager

CLAYCO

Alana Spencer

VP of Sustainability

CMTA

Brian Turner

Partner

Columbia

Conor McGuire

Director of Sustainability

Curtis + Ginsberg Architects

Mark Ginsberg

Partner

Dake|Wells Architecture

Jason Hainline

Sr Project Manager, Director of Sustainability

David Baker Architects

Katie Ackerly

Principal, Sustainable Design Director

DIALOG

Mara Baum

Partner, Architecture + Sustainability

DiMella Shaffer

Lauren Günther

Director of Sustainability

DLR Group

Prem Sundharam

Chief Climate Officer, Senior Principal

EskewDumezRipple

Z Smith

Principal, Director of Sustainability & Building Performance

FXCollaborative

Daniel Piselli

Principal, Director of Sustainability

Goody Clancy

Jean Carroon

Principal

The Green Engineer

Christopher Schaffner

CEO and Founder

Handel Architects

Louis Koehl

Director of Sustainable Design

HED

Daniel J. Jaconetti

Associate Principal, National Sustainable Design Leader

HKS

Rand Ekman

Partner

Chief Sustainability Officer

Integrus

Patrick Donnelly Associate Principal

Director of Sustainable Design

Introba

Robert Bolin

Vice President MEP Operations

Isgenuity

Nicole Voss

Director of Sustainability

JB&B

Christopher D. Colasanti

Associate Partner

Kira Gould CONNECT

Kira Gould

Founder, President

Lake|Flato Architects

Heather Gayle Holdridge

Associate Partner, Director of Design Performance

Leo A Daly

Kimberly R. Cowman

Vice President, National Director of Engineering

LMN Architects

Kjell Anderson

Director of Sustainable Design

Long Green Specs

Anne Hicks Harney

Founder, Principal

Lord Aeck Sargent

Jim Nicolow

Principal, Director of Sustainability

LPA

Ellen Mitchell

Principal, Director of Sustainability and Applied Research

Magnusson Architecture and Planning PC

Sara Bayer

Associate Principal, Director of Sustainability

Mahlum Architects

Jesse Walton

Associate Principal

The Miller Hull Partnership

Chris Hellstern

Senior Architect, Associate,

Living Building Challenge Services Director

Mithun

Michael Fowler

Senior Associate, Sustainability Integration Leader

MSR Design

Simona Fischer

Director of Sustainable Practice

Multistudio

Teresa Jan Director of Climate Positive Design

NBBJ

Margaret Montgomery

Principal, Global Sustainability Leader

OPAL

Timothy Lock

Management Partner, Director of Building Ecology

Opsis Architecture

Heather DeGrella

Associate Principal

Sustainable Design Director

PAE Consulting Engineers

Marc Brune

Principal

Payette

Andrea Love

Principal

Director of Building Science

Petersen Engineering, Inc.

James Petersen

Principal

Quinn Evans

Julia Siple

Principal, Director of Sustainability

RMW

Steve Stenton

Associate Principal, Studio Director - Sustainability

Ryan Architecture + Engineering

Kaitlin Veenstra

Associate Director of Architecture - Sustainability

Sasaki

Tamar Warburg

Director of Sustainability

Sellen Construction

Angi Rivera

Director of Sustainability

SERA

Joseph Pinzone

Managing Principal

Siegel & Strain Architects

Marjorie Smith

Principal

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Luke Leung

Principal

Smith Group

Greg Mella

Vice President, Corporate Director of Sustainability

Strategy 17

Jennifer Kruse

Owner, Principal Consultant

SWBR

Mark A. Maddalina

Principal, Sustainable Design Director

Vanderweil

Patrick Murphy

Associate Principal, Director of Sustainable Design

VMDO Architects

Michelle Amt

Associate Principal,

Director of Sustainability and Inclusion

Wight & Company

Megan Zack

Chief Sustainability Officer

Woods Bagot

Russell Fortmeyer

Global Sustainability Leader

WRNS Studio

Pauline Souza

Partner, Director of Sustainability

ZGF Architects

Chris Flint Chatto

Principal

SOURCE OPAL