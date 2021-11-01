Built-for-Purpose Offering Delivers High-Confidence Results for Biomolecule Attribute Monitoring

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector offers high resolution accurate mass (HRAM) data for intact analysis of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), oligonucleotide mass determination and peptide mapping, making it ideal for biopharma process confirmation. The offering enables accelerated drug characterization processes in QC and productivity improvements by fully integrating the Orbitrap Exploris MX into the MAM 2.0 workflow, thereby replacing multiple assays into one information rich mass spectrometric assay. Furthermore, the hardware and software transition from using the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer in development stage to using the Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector in QC stage is made seamless by the compliance-ready Thermo Scientific Chromeleon chromatography data system (CDS) software .

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new offering during the 69th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held October 31-November 4, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"The Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector is integrated with our MAM 2.0 offering to help streamline workflows, provide our customers with confidence in their results, and simplify workflow operation," said Iain Mylchreest, vice president, research and development, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We strive to exceed our customers' needs by providing built-for-purpose, user-friendly solutions that deliver high-quality and reliable data."

Sara Carillo, biopharmaceutical application development team leader at National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), Ireland, said, "The new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX has everything you need for biopharmaceuticals characterization, including robustness, flexibility and accuracy. It is the ideal foundation for one's MAM journey."

Other advantages of the Orbitrap Exploris MX include:

Easy adoption for contract research, development and manufacturing organizations enabled by rapid calibration procedures, built-in methods, and reliable performance

Orbitrap technology which provides market-leading resolution, mass accuracy and sensitivity.

Simplified implementation of MAM into QC

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector, please visit www.thermofisher.com/OrbitrapExplorisMX

