Built for the elements: The DRY Brand redefines waterproof footwear for life outside
Nov 20, 2025, 08:00 ET
Born from surf, skate, and snow culture, The DRY Brand's Fall 2025 collection blends comfort, traction, and timeless design
ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet The DRY Brand, a new name in waterproof footwear that blends style, comfort, and culture in every step. Founded by a crew of action sports legends, creatives, and outdoor enthusiasts, The DRY Brand was born to fill a gap in the market with waterproof footwear that performs in any condition while staying true to the people who wear it.
"When our friend Kevin first developed The DRY Brand, our crew naturally became the testers," said Jesse Fritsch, CEO and Co-Founder. "On a trip to Mammoth last year, we realized Kevin had built something special – boots that worked anywhere but still reflected the style we actually wear and the kind of brand we'd be proud to represent. Since then, we've spent the past year refining the design and are excited to share The DRY Brand with those who, like us, love being outside but don't see themselves in other waterproof footwear brands."
Fall 2025 Footwear Collection
The DRY Brand's debut line features three purpose-built styles that move seamlessly from work to weekend:
All models feature rubberized waterproof uppers, certified non-slip and non-marking soles, and ergonomic comfort.
Born from a group of creatives, skaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and action sports athletes, including Bucky Lasek, Mike Escamilla, and Todd Richards, The DRY Brand creates waterproof footwear inspired by the styles and cultures that shaped them. Built to blend function and style, each pair is designed to look good, feel comfortable, and keep up with wherever the day may lead.
About The DRY Brand
The DRY Brand is a collective of action sports athletes, designers, and outdoor enthusiasts redefining functional footwear for modern life. Built on authenticity, community, and design, The DRY Brand delivers products that connect people to the places and passions they love most. thedrybrand.com // @thedrybrand
