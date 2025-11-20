Built for the elements: The DRY Brand redefines waterproof footwear for life outside

Born from surf, skate, and snow culture, The DRY Brand's Fall 2025 collection blends comfort, traction, and timeless design

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet The DRY Brand , a new name in waterproof footwear that blends style, comfort, and culture in every step. Founded by a crew of action sports legends, creatives, and outdoor enthusiasts, The DRY Brand was born to fill a gap in the market with waterproof footwear that performs in any condition while staying true to the people who wear it.

"When our friend Kevin first developed The DRY Brand, our crew naturally became the testers," said Jesse Fritsch, CEO and Co-Founder. "On a trip to Mammoth last year, we realized Kevin had built something special – boots that worked anywhere but still reflected the style we actually wear and the kind of brand we'd be proud to represent. Since then, we've spent the past year refining the design and are excited to share The DRY Brand with those who, like us, love being outside but don't see themselves in other waterproof footwear brands."

Fall 2025 Footwear Collection

The DRY Brand's debut line features three purpose-built styles that move seamlessly from work to weekend:

6-Inch Starboard II Deck Boot – This refined flagship boot is 100% waterproof, featuring a certified non-slip, non-marking sole, breathable neoprene construction, a cushioned PU insole, and reinforced details designed for comfort, grip, and durability in any condition. (MSRP $105)





– This refined flagship boot is 100% waterproof, featuring a certified non-slip, non-marking sole, breathable neoprene construction, a cushioned PU insole, and reinforced details designed for comfort, grip, and durability in any condition. 12-Inch Tidal Deck Boot – Designed with feedback from deckhands and fishermen, this tall, heavy-duty boot delivers maximum protection and traction in rugged conditions. Built for performance and durability, it's 100% waterproof with a certified non-slip, non-marking sole, breathable neoprene construction, cushioned PU insole, and reinforced details for lasting comfort and grip in any condition. (MSRP $120)





– Designed with feedback from deckhands and fishermen, this tall, heavy-duty boot delivers maximum protection and traction in rugged conditions. Built for performance and durability, it's 100% waterproof with a certified non-slip, non-marking sole, breathable neoprene construction, cushioned PU insole, and reinforced details for lasting comfort and grip in any condition. The River Clog – A modern clog reinvented for everyday life. Easy to wear, 100% waterproof, and built for everything from the dock to the garden to long days on your feet, this shoe features a certified non-slip, non-marking sole, cushioned PU insole, and reinforced details for lasting comfort and durability. (MSRP $95)

All models feature rubberized waterproof uppers, certified non-slip and non-marking soles, and ergonomic comfort.

Born from a group of creatives, skaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and action sports athletes, including Bucky Lasek, Mike Escamilla, and Todd Richards, The DRY Brand creates waterproof footwear inspired by the styles and cultures that shaped them. Built to blend function and style, each pair is designed to look good, feel comfortable, and keep up with wherever the day may lead.

About The DRY Brand

The DRY Brand is a collective of action sports athletes, designers, and outdoor enthusiasts redefining functional footwear for modern life. Built on authenticity, community, and design, The DRY Brand delivers products that connect people to the places and passions they love most. thedrybrand.com // @thedrybrand

