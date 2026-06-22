Built for the Future of Fast Casual: TOGO'S Sandwiches Taps Franchise FastLane to Expand its Next-Gen Concept

Iconic West Coast Sandwich Brand Leverages Proven FastLane's CarPool Program to Expand its 3.0 Model Across the U.S.

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. sandwich market projected to reach $72.43 billion in 2026, TOGO'S Sandwiches, one of the West Coast's most beloved sandwich brands, is joining forces with Franchise FastLane's CarPool program to bring its proven next-generation 3.0 concept to franchise markets across the Western United States.

About the Brand:

Founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, adjacent to San Jose State University, TOGO'S has built a loyal following over more than 55 years by staying true to one guiding principle: never compromise on the sandwich.

Known for its hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, the brand offers an expansive, high-quality menu made with only the freshest artisan breads and premium ingredients.

With more than 170 locations open or under development across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the brand is now ready for its next phase of growth.

The TOGO'S 3.0 Model:

The 3.0 model delivers a fully modernized restaurant experience that benefits both customers and staff.

It features a pay-first operating platform that integrates seamlessly with third-party delivery providers.

Kiosk ordering allows guests to skip the line and place orders directly in-store, reducing wait times and improving throughput.

The combi oven introduced an entirely new hot sandwich menu, including a line of cheesesteak and french dip sandwiches.

A refreshed, contemporary look and feel modernized the in-store experience for both guests and operators.

3.0 locations have generated higher average unit volumes compared to legacy stores, and a streamlined three-position training model makes onboarding faster and more efficient.

"We have 55 years of product credibility, a next-generation operating model that's proven itself, and now the right partner to scale it," said John Dyer, Vice President of Franchise Development at TOGO'S. "This is the right moment to accelerate our expansion and unlock the next chapter of growth for the TOGO'S brand."

Franchise FastLane was a deliberate choice for TOGO's leadership. The brand identified broker-sourced leads as a higher-conversion channel and refined its discovery and sales process by integrating with FastLane's proven methodology. The partnership ensures prospective franchisees are thoroughly informed and confident at every step of the decision-making journey.

"TOGO'S has the heritage, the product, and now the infrastructure to grow significantly," said Tim Koch, President of Franchise FastLane. "The 3.0 model is exactly the kind of differentiated, proven concept we look for when bringing a brand into our program."

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive franchise development support, empowering partners through every stage of growth. Their services include territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through their proprietary tech stack, and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach ensures that franchisors are equipped with the tools, systems, and strategies needed to accelerate expansion effectively and efficiently.

All partners also have access to FastLane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane and its services, please visit FranchiseFastLane.com.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,900 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 18 brands via its CarPool program. CarPool is Franchise FastLane's coaching, technology, and support program designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program utilize Franchise FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About TOGO'S Sandwiches:

TOGO'S Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and only a little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. TOGO'S is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 170 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest TOGO'S location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Cahill, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Franchise FastLane