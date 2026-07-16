Franchise FastLane Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Connie Wallis as Vice President of Consultant Relations

Industry Veteran Joins Franchise FastLane to Strengthen Consultant Relationships and Support Continued Growth

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its momentum from the first half of 2026, Franchise FastLane is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Connie Wallis as Vice President of Consultant Relations. The appointment reinforces the company's continued investment in supporting franchise consultants and accelerating growth across its portfolio of emerging brands.

Connie Wallis appointed as Vice President of Consultant Relations

Wallis brings more than 20 years of franchise industry experience to the role, with extensive expertise in franchise development, lead generation and relationship management. Prior to joining Franchise FastLane, she built her career in franchise development and sales, most recently with Prospect Direct, where she partnered closely with franchise consultants and brands to connect qualified candidates with franchise opportunities.

As Vice President of Consultant Relations, Wallis will play a key role in strengthening relationships between Franchise FastLane, franchise consultants and the company's portfolio of emerging brands. Through this new position, Franchise FastLane is further investing in the consultant experience by improving communication, expanding resources and providing a dedicated leader to help consultants succeed. Wallis will also help enhance consultant relationships, increase qualified candidate referrals and support franchise development across the growing network of brand partners.

"I've spent my career building relationships throughout the franchise industry, and I'm excited to bring that experience to Franchise FastLane," said Wallis. "I look forward to working alongside our consultant partners, understanding what they need and helping position our brands for growth. If I can make a difference for our consultants, our brands and ultimately the people considering franchise ownership, that's what will make this role so rewarding."

The appointment comes as Franchise FastLane continues to expand its reach and capabilities. In 2026, the company expanded through the acquisition of Franchise Creator, further enhancing its ability to support emerging franchise brands. Franchise FastLane was also recognized on Inc.'s 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest, highlighting the organization's growth and impact within franchising.

"Connie brings the experience, credibility, and industry relationships needed to help Franchise FastLane continue elevating the consultant experience," said Tim Koch, President of Franchise FastLane. "She has spent years earning the trust of franchise consultants, understanding the challenges they face and identifying ways to better support them. I'm confident Connie's leadership will help us continue raising the standard for what consultants should expect from our organization."

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive franchise development support, empowering partners through every stage of growth. Their services include territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through their proprietary tech stack, and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach ensures that franchisors are equipped with the tools, systems, and strategies needed to accelerate expansion effectively and efficiently.

Partners also gain access to Franchise FastLane's MasterMind program, which connects franchisors for collaborative discussions focused on operational improvement, franchisee support, and long-term growth. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane and its services, please visit FranchiseFastLane.com.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,900 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Franchise FastLane partners with franchisors through its full-service FastLane program and CarPool program. CarPool is Franchise FastLane's coaching, technology, and support program designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program utilize Franchise FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Franchise FastLane