Franchise FastLane Names Heather Harris Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Franchise Leader Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience Helping Brands, Teams and Entrepreneurs Grow

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise FastLane, a leading franchise development organization, has named Heather Harris as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly three decades of leadership experience across franchising, retail and consumer brands, Harris brings a people-first approach shaped not only by her executive career, but also by a lifetime of building teams, developing people and creating cultures rooted in accountability, collaboration and growth.

A former college athlete, longtime basketball coach and mother of three, Harris has spent her life investing in people and helping teams reach their potential. Those experiences have shaped her belief that people are at the heart of every successful business and that strong cultures drive strong results. At Franchise FastLane, that philosophy aligns closely with the company's mission to support franchisors, consultant partners and entrepreneurs with care, discipline and purpose.

Harris most recently served as CEO of Uni K Wax, where she led operational and marketing initiatives that strengthened the brand's growth strategy, expanded its studio footprint and helped position the company for national franchise growth. Previously, she held executive leadership roles including president of CycleBar and Intelligent Office, where she helped guide franchise brands through periods of rapid growth, operational transformation and strategic expansion. During her tenure at CycleBar, the boutique fitness concept grew from four locations to more than 200, underscoring her ability to help emerging franchise systems scale with intention.

"Franchising has always been personal to me because it gives people the chance to build something of their own, create opportunities for their families and make a real impact in their communities," said Heather Harris, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "I've known Franchise FastLane for years through my relationships with Carey and Ryan, co-founders of Franchise FastLane, and throughout my years in the industry I've admired the company's growth, culture and impact on franchising from afar. What makes this opportunity so meaningful is that it feels like a natural next step — joining a team that shares my belief that relationships, accountability and genuine care for people are what move businesses forward. I'm excited to support our employees, consultant partners, brand partners and entrepreneurs as we lead Franchise FastLane into its next lap."

As CEO, Harris will focus on strengthening Franchise FastLane's support for emerging brands, franchise consultants and the entrepreneurs they serve. Drawing on her firsthand experience building and scaling franchise systems, as well as her background as a mentor, coach and teammate, she will work closely with partners to identify growth opportunities, refine their strategies and ensure they have the tools, guidance and relationships needed to grow with confidence.

"Heather brings the rare combination of franchise experience, operational leadership and a genuine passion for helping people succeed," said Tim Koch, President & COO of Franchise FastLane. "She understands what it takes to build a brand because she has done it herself. More importantly, it's who Heather is at her core that makes her such a natural fit for Franchise FastLane and the future we're building. She leads with integrity, puts people first and cares deeply about helping others grow."

Harris' appointment comes during a meaningful period of growth and investment for Franchise FastLane as the company expands its team, services and support for emerging franchise brands. In addition to recently naming Connie Wallis as its new Vice President of Consultant Relations, Franchise FastLane acquired Franchise Creator to support early-stage franchise brands. Franchise FastLane was also recognized on Inc.'s 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest, highlighting the organization's continued momentum and impact within franchising.

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive support designed to help franchisors grow with clarity and confidence. Its services include franchise formation, franchise sales and development, territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through its proprietary tech stack and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach helps franchisors access the tools, systems and strategies they need to expand effectively while staying focused on building strong franchisee relationships.

Partners also gain access to Franchise FastLane's MasterMind program, which brings franchisors together for collaborative conversations focused on operational improvement, franchisee support and long-term growth. These sessions create space for open discussion, shared learning and both professional and personal development among franchise leaders.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane and its services, please visit FranchiseFastLane.com.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,900 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Franchise FastLane partners with franchisors through its full-service FastLane program and CarPool program. The Classic FastLane offering is an end-to-end outsourced franchise sales service that manages franchise development from initial lead to closing, facilitating responsible growth for marquee brands, and CarPool is Franchise FastLane's coaching, technology, and support program designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program utilize Franchise FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Franchise FastLane