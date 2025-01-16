BUILT FOR THE UNBREAKABLE: DEWALT® UNVEILS INSIGHTS AND INNOVATIONS AT WORLD OF CONCRETE®

2025 DEWALT Power Pulse Survey finds increasing readiness for electrification with 66% of construction managers and 59% of skilled workers surveyed saying complete electrification on jobsites may be just two years away

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, is unveiling industry insights from its 2025 Power Pulse Survey at this year's World of Concrete®† Trade Show in Las Vegas, taking place January 21-23. The survey found an increasing readiness for electrification with 66% of construction managers and 59% of skilled workers saying complete electrification on jobsites may be just two years away. The award-winning DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system is at the forefront of this shift, revolutionizing concrete jobsites by offering a powerful alternative to traditional gas-powered equipment. Both the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system and the brand's total concrete solutions will be on display throughout the week outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth #031157.

The survey also reveals a strong desire to transition towards the future of the jobsite with electric-powered tools. While the pros surveyed cited power supply and tool durability (39% and 35% respectively) as concerns regarding electric-powered tools, these concerns have decreased compared to last year's survey (44% and 39% respectively.) Moreover, 72% of respondents who switched to electrified tools on jobsites say it has allowed them to complete projects up to two to three times faster compared to gas-powered tools. What's more, 93% of respondents believe that electric-powered tools will have a positive impact on the environment compared to gas-powered tools.

Other key findings of DEWALT's 2025 Power Pulse Survey include:

Key Benefits of Electric: Compared to gas-powered tools, 45% of construction management cited safety (i.e., fewer gas tanks on jobsite, limiting tripping hazards, etc.) and ease of use as the most significant benefits of using electric-powered tools.

Sustainably-Minded Business Development: Ninety percent (90%) of construction managers agreed that adopting more sustainable building solutions would help win more business for their company.

Reducing Stress and Strain on the Job: Safety concerns are the biggest stressor across jobsites, with 45% of skilled workers citing this factor. Also high on their list is the physical strain from using heavy equipment and performance issues with the tools and equipment (36%, 36%).

The Future of the Jobsite: Ninety-four percent (94%) of construction professionals are confident that their construction sites are adequately fitted for the transition to fully electric-powered tools, a meaningful increase from the 89% that expressed confidence last year.

DEWALT Brings Jobsite of the Future to World of Concrete

DEWALT will showcase its total concrete solutions, including the award-winning DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line at this year's World of Concrete show. Built for the unbreakable, DEWALT offers concrete professionals a complete line of tools, accessories, anchors and technology to empower pros with end-to-end solutions. DEWALT will be located in the Silver Lot outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth #031157.

"As a leader in total jobsite solutions, DEWALT is committed to empowering professionals with tools and technology that are truly 'Built for the Unbreakable,' said Jeremy Wheeler, Chief Commercial Officer - Americas at Stanley Black & Decker. "Our award-winning commitment to innovation can be seen through systems like DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, which is transforming how work gets done on concrete jobsites. We're proud to lead the way in electrifying the jobsite with tools that elevate performance and efficiency."

Explore Future Trends and Innovations in Construction

Discover insights into the future of the industry by joining DEWALT at the booth for an insightful panel event, Concrete and Coffee: The Future of Construction, on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 AM PST. Featuring Kiefer Limeback (toolaholic) and Brent Langstaff (concrete.by.design), hear from industry experts on trends in the market, the impact of new technologies like DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, AI's role in construction and more. This event will also unveil findings from DEWALT's 2025 Power Pulse Survey, providing a comprehensive look at opportunities and challenges of the jobsites of the future.

Get to Know Industry-Acclaimed DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System

Named one of TIME's Best Inventions and Popular Science's greatest innovations of 2024, the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system, which debuted at World of Concrete in 2024, will be a standout feature in this year's show. The award-winning cordless equipment system optimizes the workflow of concrete jobsites through electrified products, eliminating the hassles of gas-powered equipment without compromising performance.

Now available across North America, the six-piece system, which will continue to expand, includes a vibrator, backpack vibrator, concrete power screed, rammer, plate compactor, core drill and stand, 554WH battery and 550W charger.

Setting a new standard for electrification on the concrete jobsite, the system helps to reduce CO2e emissions during use and helps enable construction companies to achieve compliance with government mandates regarding gas equipment. The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use compared to gas-powered equipment*.

Experience DEWALT Total Concrete Solutions

In addition to the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System, hands-on demonstrations and interactive experience across DEWALT's total concrete solutions offerings will take place throughout the show, including:

Demolition Hammers: Experience power and industry-leading PERFORM AND PROTECT™ safety features on demolition hammers.

Anchors and Adhesives: Explore an extensive range of anchors and adhesives, including the new Epoxy Anchor Pure220+ and Power-Stud SD1 Anchor.

Safety Solutions: From gloves to knee pads to vision protection and more, DEWALT carries a full line of safety gear and workwear that enables productivity across each type of concrete work.

Connected Solutions: Gain visibility and actionable insights into tools, equipment and constructions assets via the DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ system and Site Manager™ software, now available with DEWALT POWERSHIFT™.

Power Tool Accessories & Storage: Discover a comprehensive range of solutions, from the TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ storage systems and material handling equipment to carbide bits and blades, designed to meet the demands of pros.

Along with interactive demos with DEWALT's latest products, booth guests will have the opportunity to take home giveaways, attend an exclusive happy hour, meet brand ambassadors and much more. For more about World of Concrete, visit dewalt.com/world-concrete-2025 or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

†World of Concrete® is a registered trademark of Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved these products.

*The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use compared to gas-powered equipment vs. leading competitors, average of individual DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ equipment weighted by lifetime emissions during use; US average grid output emission rates and grid loss based on the US EPA's eGRID2022 database, published Jan. 30, 2024 (epa.gov/egrid); fuel emissions factors based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients for finished motor gasoline, published Sep. 7, 2023 (eia.gov).

Methodology: Stanley Black & Decker/DEWALT commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,201 workers in the construction industry who work in concrete or masonry throughout the United States. The sample consists of 900 skilled workers and 1,101 employees in management positions. The margin of error for the national sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. In addition to the national sample, an additional 200 workers in the construction industry who reside in Las Vegas were sampled. The Las Vegas sample consists of 100 skilled workers and 100 employees in management positions. Fieldwork took place between December 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025. Atomik Research is a creative market research agency.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, has been driving the future of construction forward with tools and technologies made to power leaders on every jobsite. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is committed to providing tradespeople with tools and equipment that are designed, built and tested to deliver new levels of safety and productivity. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

