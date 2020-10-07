Built In Adds Seasoned Executives and Independent Board Member to Fuel Company's Next Stage of National Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a venture-backed leader in the tech recruitment industry, today announced the addition of a marketing executive, a product executive and a recently appointed board member.

"At Built In, we used 2020 to enhance our executive team with the intent to expand our national reach and deliver enriched customer and user experiences through product, tech and marketing innovation," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "In response to dramatic changes we've seen in the candidate journey, we're staying true to our legacy as an industry disruptor, constantly innovating solutions to help companies fill hard-to-hire tech positions, or 'roles of the future.' And we aim to do this for an expanded portfolio of tech companies, as well as all companies undergoing digital transformations. Having evolved from our earliest days, when Built In operated as a set of city-specific sites, we now have national reach and are moving faster toward our future as the industry leader on the national stage."

Built In welcomes Chief Marketing Officer Sheridan Orr, who brings deep roots in HR tech and a history of leading go-to-market for disruptive technology, including as Vice President of Marketing at CultureIQ and as a leader at marketing consultancy Interrobang Partners. Also joining the executive team is Chief Product Officer Saurabh Goorha, who brings expertise in martech, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and recently led the SaaS transformation of YouVisit and the company's exit to Vista Equity Partners' portfolio. Together, they are leading the expansion of the Built In platform into a full-stack, data- and insight-enabled B2B SaaS company.

Olga Braylovskiy is Intuit's HR and technology executive, leading the HR line for technology and customer success teams, as well as Intuit's people analytics, research and technology organization. As the most recently appointed Built In board member, having joined in December 2019, she brings expertise in HR, enterprise technology and first-hand customer experience. On the board, Braylovskiy serves as a deep technologist and representative of Built In's enterprise customers.

"Sheridan and Saurabh join Built In at a time when trends in tech recruitment require more innovation than ever," says Braylovskiy, who has significant executive leadership experience in IT and HR at Fortune 500 companies and a proven track record of helping companies successfully transition to SaaS. "I'm thrilled to work with Built In's enhanced leadership team and the board to build a data-driven technology company."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's content to understand employers' brands, cultures, tech and values. It gives them the insights they need to determine whether they align on values and skills before they apply.

"Candidates today don't behave like job seekers of the past," says Orr. "They act like consumers, who also do deep-dive research into products before they buy. This calls on Built In to transform how TA professionals get results. Those who are poised to win the race for tech talent will tear a page from the marketer's playbook. Like marketers, they need to drive candidates down a funnel by strengthening their employer brands, running campaigns and putting their employer brand stories in front of the right audience. In this case, Built In delivers the right audience. We attract 2.5 million tech professionals monthly — skilled professionals who don't spend their time on career sites but do rely on Built In for tech content."

Built In's new product, data and tech innovations position the company to give TA professionals that edge.

"The opportunity to innovate and bring best practices from martech to Built In's customers and marketplace is exciting," says Goorha, who in previous leadership roles has executed on product strategy with global cross-functional teams. This includes leading the build and growth of next-gen martech products and platforms for Cision. "Because of this new candidate journey, we're now giving customers access to sophisticated strategies, including audience targeting and retargeting, machine-learning-enabled data insights and recommendations, as well as dynamic content personalization experiences. These solutions are designed to replace recruitment strategies that no longer perform."

"It's not incidental that these executives hail from across the U.S.," says Katris, who notes that Orr relocated from New York, Goorha is based in New Jersey and Braylovskiy is a San Franciscan. "These cross-coastal experiences are fitting given our national goals. Just as our customers are investing in roles of the future, we have also brought on our own roles of the future. Their leadership will support Built In's growth. At the same time, their work will deliver untold value to our customers and users."

