Built In Honors 3PL Central in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that 3PL Central was honored in its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, 3PL Central earned a place on Best Places to Work and Best Small Companies to Work For in Los Angeles. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of LA's Best Places to Work," says Evelyn Lee, head of human resources at 3PL Central. "We've worked incredibly hard to build a collaborative, high-performing culture that gets stronger every day. When you invest in your team, you invest in your product and your customers. By creating a positive and inspiring environment, 3PL Central has assembled a team that has created and supported the industry's leading warehouse management system (WMS) to help third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses transform and grow their businesses."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under one million views today.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than one million orders a week from our customers' and their customers' systems. To learn more, please visit https://3plcentral.com/.

Company Contact:

Rachel Trindade

3PL Central

310-356-7546

[email protected]

Related Images

logo.png

Logo

Related Links

Company website

Careers

SOURCE 3PL Central