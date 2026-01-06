Built In Honors BRAVIANT HOLDINGS in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Braviant Earns spot on Built In's Best Places to Work List: "BEST STARTUPS TO WORK FOR"

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braviant Holdings, LLC, a leading national online provider of tech enabled credit solutions for underbanked consumers, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Braviant Holdings was honored on the "Best Startups To Work For" list. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

Braviant approaches its company culture the same way it drives its business – People First. Braviant boasts a myriad of employee benefits including generous time-off packages, supportive parental leave policies, and continued education reimbursements. Additionally, Braviant is passionately driven by its vision and mission, striving to offer easy-to-use financial solutions to 50+ million underbanked Americans - an appealing attribute for many modern employees.

"We're truly honored that Built In has named Braviant one of its Best Places to Work in 2026. This recognition belongs to our people - the compassionate, curious, and relentless team members who bring our mission of widening credit access to life every single day," says CEO, Kim Anderson. "Thank you to every Braviant Builder for building a culture where people feel valued and are inspired to serve their communities. We'll keep investing in that culture and in the work that matters."

ABOUT BRAVIANT:

Founded in 2014, Braviant delivers tech-enabled consumer credit solutions, empowering consumers to take control of their personal finances. Braviant's proprietary decision models look well beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess a person's true ability and willingness to repay. Braviant's easy-to-use, customer-centric financial solutions help thousands of US consumers solve immediate financial challenges while graduating to lower rates and gaining improved access to credit.

