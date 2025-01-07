Cedar Earns Placement on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Cedar was honored in its 2025 Best Places To Work Awards. A consistently ranked top tech employer, this is Cedar's fifth consecutive year on Built In's Best Places to Work list. Specifically, Cedar earned a place in the 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City in 2025 . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"This honor is a testament to the incredible team we've built at Cedar," - Florian Otto, Co-founder and CEO of Cedar. Post this Built In Honors Cedar in Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Built In as a Best Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year. This honor is a testament to the incredible team we've built at Cedar," said Florian Otto, Co-founder and CEO of Cedar. "Our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, coupled with our dedication to employee growth and well-being, has been instrumental in creating a workplace where people can thrive. We believe that hiring exceptional talent is the cornerstone of building a great company, and we're grateful to have such a talented and passionate team."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

To learn more about Cedar's mission, visit www.cedar.com . To explore career opportunities at Cedar, visit www.cedar.com/careers .

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About Cedar

Cedar is the leading financial experience platform for healthcare providers who prioritize patients. Cedar delivers healthcare's top patient financial experience platform for modern revenue cycle teams. Starting with consumer-grade technology, we offer the only platform that integrates a patient's billing and benefits information in one simple payment experience. Our platform is a must-have for finance leaders to increase patient payments while boosting patient loyalty. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

