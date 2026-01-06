Built In Honors Cedar in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards For Sixth Consecutive Year

Cedar Earns Placement on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , the leading healthcare financial experience platform for providers and their patients, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. A consistently ranked top tech employer, this is Cedar's sixth consecutive year on Built In's Best Places to Work list. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Cedar was honored on the Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City list. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

"We're grateful to be recognized by Built In as a Best Place to Work for the sixth time," said Florian Otto, Co-Founder and CEO of Cedar. "As we scale our AI-powered platform and deepen our impact across healthcare, we're equally focused on scaling a culture that values ownership, learning, and thoughtful execution. We believe building great technology starts with building and cultivating a strong team, and we're excited to keep growing alongside people who are motivated to solve meaningful problems together."

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

To learn more about Cedar's mission, visit www.cedar.com . To explore career opportunities at Cedar, visit www.cedar.com/careers .

ABOUT CEDAR

Cedar is the performance engine for healthcare financial experience, built on AI to solve the growing complexity of patient financial engagement and deliver personalization at scale. Powered by more than a billion patient interactions, Cedar's platform unifies billing, payments, coverage, and support into a single solution that continuously learns and adapts—driving stronger results for providers and simpler, more empathetic, and personalized financial journeys for patients. By connecting over 200+ healthcare and financial partners, Cedar reduces administrative burden, improves margins, and helps patients access the coverage, aid, and payment options they need with confidence. To date, Cedar has supported more than 50 million patients nationwide and processed over $10 billion in payments. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Contact

[email protected]

