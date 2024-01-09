Built In Honors Contentful For Third Year in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

Contentful Earns Placement on Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado List

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today that it was honored in Built In's Best Places to Work Awards in the Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado category. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're proud and delighted to receive recognition for the third year in a row as one of Built In's Best Places to Work for our competitive benefits, people-first culture and inclusive work environment," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to making Contentful a workplace where the brightest tech professionals can thrive, building their careers while helping our customers build the most innovative digital experiences centered around content."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

SOURCE Contentful