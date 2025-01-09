Built In Honors Critical Start in Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

Critical Start Earns Spot 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Dallas for 2025 on Built In's Best Places to Work List

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Critical Start , a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, was recognized on its Best Midsize Places to Work in Dallas for 2025 list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Midsize Places to Work in Dallas by Built In," says Scott White, CEO of Critical Start. "This honor reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace, where our employees can thrive. Being recognized alongside other impressive Dallas organizations is a testament to the incredible talent and culture within Critical Start."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

About Critical Start

Critical Start believes effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) requires a balance of proactive and reactive security measures. Our Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform enables organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats with 24x7x365 expert-led investigation and tailored response. Through proactive capabilities—such as comprehensive asset inventories, identification of endpoint coverage gaps, asset criticality ratings, preventative safeguard recommendations, and optional vulnerability management—Critical Start MDR goes beyond detection and response to stop business disruption and prevent breaches.

Unlike traditional MDR providers, Critical Start's holistic approach delivers Complete Signal Coverage. By continuously identifying and resolving unmonitored infrastructure, we ensure our MDR service receives the signals needed for optimal performance. Backed by over a decade of experience, our SOC leverages human expertise, supported by AI-assisted technology, to ensure precise threat investigation and effective mitigation. Critical Start empowers security leaders to build resilience and stay prepared in an ever-evolving threat landscape with flexible deployment across IT and OT environments, contractual SLAs, and a transparency-first service delivery platform.

For more information, visit www.criticalstart.com . Stay connected with Critical Start on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @CRITICALSTART.

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Critical Start