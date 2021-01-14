Built In Honors DailyPay With Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Built In today announced that DailyPay, the recognized gold standard in the on-demand pay industry, was honored with its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards . The annual awards include companies of all sizes,from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

"Creating a diverse and inclusive environment, where every single employee feels valued, is our top priority," said Irene Hendricks , Chief People Officer at DailyPay. "With a company mission that speaks to supporting the American worker, we lead by example and take pride in the culture we have created and the resources we offer to our staff."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

About DailyPay:

DailyPay is the award-winning , recognized gold standard on-demand pay platform offering comprehensive pay experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees including Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay has created an ecosystem with the most advanced, modern technology stack in the industry and delivers the most secure, compliant and seamless on-demand pay benefit in our rapidly growing marketplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work. https://builtin.com/

Contact: Sehrish Sayani

Email: [email protected]

Website: dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay