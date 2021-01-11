Built In Honors Dosh in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Dosh was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Dosh earned a place on Austin's Best Places to Work and Austin's Best Small Companies to Work For. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets and nationally.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Built In as a top workplace, especially after a year in which it was extremely important to unify our employees beyond the walls of our headquarters," said Ryan Wuerch, CEO and founder at Dosh. "We have worked hard to create a unique, exciting and value-based culture that continues to attract and retain the very best team that helps Dosh deliver on its vision of democratizing advertising for the benefit of people everywhere."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Dosh is the fastest-growing cash back offer platform that automatically puts money into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop, dine or book hotels. The company is built on the vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere. The Dosh app creates the opportunity for brands and retailers to use their marketing budget to offer cash back directly to consumers. In 2020, Dosh made their cash back platform and technology available to financial institutions that want an automatic, engaging rewards experience for their customers. Dosh's mission is to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people. To learn more, visit www.dosh.com.

