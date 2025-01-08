Built In Honors ePayPolicy in 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

ePayPolicy earns Best Place in Austin recognition for 4th straight year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that ePayPolicy was honored in its 2025 Best Places To Work Awards. ePayPolicy earned a place among 100 other mid-size companies in the Austin area, for the 4th straight year.

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Awards like this mean so much because you can't just apply for them. They're earned," said ePayPolicy CEO Mark Engels. "We're building something special, and I'm proud of our entire organization for their contribution in making this an incredible place to work."

Built In determines Best Places to Work winners based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other cultural offerings.

ePayPolicy was recently recognized by Gartner Digital Markets as a top digital payments platform, joining other tools like Venmo, PayPal, Stripe and Square, as the only insurance-centric payments platform on the list.

Here's what one customer had to say about the benefits of working with ePayPolicy:

"The amount of time we save equals more than 150 hours per year. Not to mention the savings of cc fees charged by the banks and card companies of approximately 5k per year."

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," said Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

About BuiltIn Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 7,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

