Built In Honors ePayPolicy in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

09 Jan, 2024, 08:57 ET

ePayPolicy Earns Awards for Best Startup and Best Place to Work

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that ePayPolicy was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. ePayPolicy earned a place on 3 award lists in Austin - Best Startups to Work For (U.S), Best Startups to Work For (Austin), and Best Places to Work (Austin).

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Awards like Built In mean so much because you can't just apply for them. You earn them," said CEO Mark Engels. "We can feel it inside the company - we're building something special, "and I'm proud of our entire organization for their contribution in making ePay an incredible place to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

ePayPolicy recently won awards for Best CEO and Best Culture from workplace survey company Comparably, as well as two consecutive Inc. 5000 awards.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

About ePayPolicy
ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 7,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Media Contact:
Justin Jaksha
8443729300
[email protected] 

