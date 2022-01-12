Built In Honors Intellimize in Its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, a startup that helps marketers drive revenue by personalizing websites to drive more conversions, was recently honored in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards.

"One of our core values is to make Intellimize the best professional experience of our careers, both in the job we do and the company we keep. This award is a testament to an amazing team that lives this value every day." said Guy Yalif, CEO, Intellimize. "We're thrilled to be recognized, and it's an honor to be on this list alongside other inspiring companies."

BuiltIn Honors Intellimize in Its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Intellimize is growing rapidly and helps marketers address the largest squandered opportunity in all of marketing: low converting websites. The company has raised $52 million dollars to date from Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures, and more. Intellimize used that capital to invest in its team and product, growing by 270% in 2021. Intellimize's talent strategy reflects a commitment to attracting and growing top talent and to sustaining a remote-equal, inclusive, and values-driven culture.

BuiltIn determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on BuiltIn, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek." Check out Intellimize on Built In.

ABOUT Intellimize

The largest squandered opportunity in marketing today is low converting websites. Intellimize solves that problem. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on Intellimize's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

