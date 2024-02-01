Built In Honors Lumeon in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

Clinical workflow automation leader earns placement on Best Places to Work list for second year in a row

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In recently announced that Lumeon was honored in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. For the second year in a row, the leader in clinical workflow automation earned a place on the Best Midsize Places to Work – Boston list. The annual awards program evaluates companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprise, and honors some of the biggest names in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the strong culture and competitive benefits we offer here at Lumeon," said Robbie Hughes, founder and CEO, Lumeon. "At the helm of our company's success are incredible individuals who make up our team and who are fiercely dedicated to our customers and each other. It's an honor to see that recognized externally, and we are in good company with the other remarkable tech leaders on the list."

Companies do not apply or pay to be on this list. Instead, Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris , founder and CEO, Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners were announced in January 2024.

ABOUT LUMEON

Lumeon helps care teams close the gap between clinical intent and operational execution at scale with our Conductor SaaS platform. Lumeon Conductor™ enhances the EMR with proprietary clinical automation to algorithmically create the optimal care plan for every patient, in real time, individualized to their specific need, taking into account social, clinical and operational factors that drive access, quality and efficiency. Lumeon transformed the care journeys of over 10M patients in the last 12 months and has proven to improve care team capacity by 60%, improve patient satisfaction by 83% and markedly improve revenue. Lumeon's portfolio of solutions span perioperative efficiency, management of ambulatory care, discharge planning, and acute care at home, delivering ROI in as little as three months.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

Amendola (for Lumeon)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumeon