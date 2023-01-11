Built In Honors MasonHub in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

MasonHub Earns Ranking on Two of Built In's Best Places to Work Lists



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that MasonHub was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, MasonHub earned a place on the 50 Best Startups To Work For and 100 Best Places to Work lists for Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Donny Salazar, Founder and CEO, MasonHub MasonHub's East Coast Headquarters in Wilkes-Barre, PA

"We're so excited to be honored for the culture and benefits we offer our employees," says Donny Salazar, founder and CEO, MasonHub. "Being in the company of the other leaders on these lists makes me incredibly proud, as MasonHub has always strived to create a place of community, diversity and inclusivity that attracts top-notch talent."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT MASONHUB

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018 by Stanford Graduate School of Business alumnus and retail operations veteran Donny Salazar, MasonHub, Inc. (www.masonhub.co) is an order management and fulfillment platform built from the ground up by retail veterans and innovators. MasonHub, Inc. employs cutting-edge technology to meet the specific needs of beauty and wellness brands in the fast-growing omnichannel retail sector. MasonHub, Inc. owns and operates three fulfillment centers in California and Pennsylvania with over 400,000 square feet of capacity. Its high-touch, personalized fulfillment services include customized pack-outs and a user-friendly interface with full data transparency. MasonHub, Inc. is supported by a seed-round of $6.5M led by Canvas Ventures and a Series A round of $15M led by Autotech Ventures.

Press Contact: Marcy Medina, (213) 810-1495, [email protected]

SOURCE MasonHub, Inc.