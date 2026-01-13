Built In Honors OneView Commerce in the Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

OneView named among best remote companies nationwide, plus one of the best startups in Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce. OneView ranked as one of the Best Remote Places to Work nationwide and was also recognized as one of the top 20 Best Startups to Work For in Boston .

"OneView has been consistently recognized for years as one of the best places to work in Boston and remotely. This year's recognition as one of Boston's best startups and being named to Built In's broader Best Remote Companies continues to highlight our commitment to a diverse, strong and broad culture for growth at OneView," said OneView Chief People Officer Jo-Anne O'Brien Fay . "The recognition supports our work to improve the work life of our 'Viewers' by combining a strong culture, meaningful benefits and competitive compensation.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform store engagement with a composable platform for point of sale, mobility, real-time inventory and omnichannel store fulfillment. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy and provides actionable insights that power AI to explore, extend and execute on active baskets. www.oneviewcommerce.com or visit LinkedIn .

