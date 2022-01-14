Built In Honors Pingboard in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced that Pingboard was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Pingboard earned a place on Best Small Companies to Work for In Austin 2022 . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be honored for our remote-first culture and the benefits we offer at Pingboard," says Bill Boebel, CEO at Pingboard. "This award and our exciting growth as a company could not be achieved without the support and dedication of our amazing team of people. We are committed to making Pingboard a truly great place for our employees to work and we are excited to expand our team in 2022 to help us continue along our growth journey."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT PINGBOARD

At Pingboard, we believe that transparency builds trust, and trust propels teams. Pingboard gives employees access to essential information about people, teams, and the company. We're a small, close-knit team that believes in quality over hours worked, and that work should be full of interesting challenges, stimulating conversations, and friendly people. We value each other's potential more so than experience, and design our work so that we are continuously learning new skills and able to take on bigger challenges.

We are growing and actively looking for new team members to come join us. https://pingboard.com/careers

