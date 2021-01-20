Built In Honors ShapeShift with Three 'Best Places to Work' Awards

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, announced that they were honored by Built In's 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, the Denver offices earned recognition as a "Colorado Best Small Company to Work For," a "Colorado Best Place to Work" and one of "Colorado's Best Paying Companies." Built In's annual, national awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, in the eight largest tech markets in the United States.

"Our employees are our company in many respects, and we have mutually focused on building a strong community and culture," said Erik Voorhees, founder and CEO of ShapeShift. "We are pleased to see those efforts being recognized. But much of the recognition goes to the employees themselves: culture is built by the people within it, and we have the best employees in the business. We reward them by ensuring they are well compensated, recognized and supported for their hard work."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for within the Built In platform today, this year's program weighted criteria like remote work opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) more heavily.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under one million views today.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's new web and mobile platform now allows users around the world to safely buy, hold, trade and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in their third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

