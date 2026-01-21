Built In Honors The Aspen Group in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

TAG's Chicago headquarters, located in the vibrant Fulton Market district, serves as the center of its industry-leading learning and development ecosystem, comprised of The Aspen Group University (TAG U) and the nearby Oral Care Center for Excellence. These facilities prioritize advanced clinical education and hands-on training for doctors, hygienists and care teams across the five consumer healthcare brands supported by TAG: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care.

TAG's Practice Support Center, which includes the learning and development programs delivered through TAG U and the Oral Care Center of Excellence, plays a central role in developing the leaders and support teams who enable success across TAG's network. These programs also provide clinicians with immersive simulation, mentorship, leadership development and continuing education that build confidence and expand their scope of practice. Oral health clinicians further benefit from live-patient implant and extraction training, gaining hands-on experience that deepens clinical skill and enables doctors to expand services and grow their practices. Together, these efforts reflect TAG's commitment to developing both clinical and non-clinical professionals in support of high-quality care.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of Chicago's Best Large Places to Work," said Jacob Allen, chief human resources officer at The Aspen Group. "TAG's mission is to bring better healthcare to more people, and that starts with creating an environment where our team members can grow and succeed. By investing in meaningful training, modern workspaces and opportunities for advancement, we equip our people to deliver exceptional support to the doctors and practices we serve, ultimately helping clinicians provide the highest quality care in their communities. This recognition reflects the culture we're committed to building – one grounded in purpose, development and teamwork."

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit: https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

To explore career opportunities with The Aspen Group, visit https://www.teamtag.com/careers/.

ABOUT TAG – THE ASPEN GROUP

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 46 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care (formerly AZPetVet). Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group