Built In Launches Recruitment Industry's First Platform to Help Companies Measure and Shape Employer Reputation to Convert Talent in an AI-First Hiring Market

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, the recruitment and employer reputation platform, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help companies measure and shape their employer brand reputation in AI search so they can be visible, trusted, and chosen by top talent.

As candidate behavior evolves, job seekers are turning to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to guide their career decisions. These systems now shape perceptions about where to work, influence who gets considered, and define how companies are represented to candidates.

Built In launches first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform to measure and shape employer reputation with candidates and AI. Post this The Employer Brand Reputation (EBR) Score and accompanying report analyze how AI models describe each company across seven key employer brand pillars: workplace perception, career growth and development, compensation and benefits, leadership and management, work-life balance, and stability and growth.

"AI has completely transformed the candidate journey," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In. "For years, we've helped companies tell their employer brand stories directly to candidates. Now, we've built the industry's first solution that helps them understand how those stories are being told by AI. The Built In Platform gives employers the visibility and control they need to attract and convert the right talent."

The Built In Platform unites employer brand insights, AI-optimized content, and hiring tools in one solution. It helps companies understand how AI models describe their employer reputation, identify what drives perception, and take action to strengthen their visibility and trust with both candidates and AI.

One of the platform's most powerful features, the Employer Brand Reputation (EBR) Score, is now available to every company. The EBR Score and accompanying report analyze how AI models describe each company across seven key employer brand pillars: workplace perception, career growth and development, compensation and benefits, company culture, leadership and management, work-life balance, and stability and growth.

Built In's tools then help companies take action on these insights through AI-optimized content and employer profiles that improve how AI systems and human candidates understand the company's story.

"AI is now a defining force for securing inbound and outbound talent pipelines," added Katris. "The companies that measure, understand, and manage their reputation with both candidates and AI will be the ones that lead the next decade of talent acquisition."

Employers can request a free EBR Score to see how AI currently describes their company and learn how to shape their narrative moving forward.

To request an EBR Score, visit https://employers.builtin.com/reputationreport/

About Built In

Built In is the AI-powered career platform that connects innovative companies with professionals navigating their careers in a world reshaped by AI. For candidates, we provide AI-driven job recommendations and resources that support smarter career decisions. For employers, we deliver the only recruitment and employer reputation platform that helps companies measure and shape their reputation in AI search so they can be visible, trusted, and chosen by top talent.

