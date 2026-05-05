Built In Launches the First Employer Intelligence Platform for the AI-Driven Hiring Era

New platform helps companies understand and control how they are seen and evaluated across AI and search, turning employer visibility and reputation into a competitive advantage.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced the launch of the Built In Employer Intelligence Platform, the first platform designed to give companies control over how they are discovered and represented across AI and search. As candidates increasingly rely on tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Google's AI Overviews to research employers, Built In is the system companies use to understand, shape and influence those outcomes.

AI now shapes how candidates discover and trust companies. Built In helps you understand and improve your visibility to attract the right hires.

The hiring landscape has fundamentally changed. Employer perception is now formed inside AI systems, where companies have little visibility and even less control. Built In addresses this shift with an end-to-end platform that helps companies understand how they are perceived, shapes their employer story and ensures they show up as credible, trusted employers in the moments that drive candidate decisions.

"Companies are now being evaluated in entirely new environments without the tools to understand or influence how candidates see them," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In. "Most visibility tools were built for marketers. They help companies analyze performance but stop short of driving outcomes. As candidate discovery shifts to AI and search, companies need a way to not only understand how they show up, but to actively improve and control it to drive hiring results."

The Built In Employer Intelligence Platform is purpose-built for this new reality, one where employer perception is shaped by AI and search, and companies need more than insights to compete. It helps organizations understand how they are perceived, actively shape their narrative and turn visibility into measurable hiring outcomes. Key capabilities include:

Analyze: In-depth insights into how talent discovers and perceives a company across search and AI at the company, role and market level, surfacing gaps, risks and opportunities.

Control: Agentic content and profile creation that optimizes visibility and actively reshapes how a company is represented, ensuring a clear, credible and differentiated employer narrative.

Distribute: Built In extends this narrative across a network that reaches more than 500 million monthly AI searches and answers, amplifying company content, reputation and jobs across platforms like ChatGPT and Google.

"What makes Built In fundamentally different is our third-party authority," Katris added. "Because we are a trusted source for both candidates and AI systems, we don't just help companies analyze their AI footprint, we help them actively shape how they appear so they're visible and trusted when it matters most."

The launch comes at a critical time as companies face increasing pressure to hire efficiently while navigating a rapidly evolving candidate journey. With Built In, organizations can move beyond visibility and reputation gaps and take a proactive approach to attract and convert talent.

About Built In

Built In helps companies be visible and trusted in AI and search so they can reach and convert the right talent. With the industry's first Employer Intelligence Platform, companies can analyze how talent finds and perceives them, control where and how their employer brand shows up across search and AI, and distribute their profiles, content and jobs everywhere candidates are looking. This reach is powered by Built In's presence in more than 500 million AI searches and answers each month. In an AI-driven hiring market, Built In helps companies increase visibility and strengthen their reputation to drive more effective hiring outcomes.

SOURCE Built In