Built In Announces Winners of Its 2026 Best Places to Work Awards Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, the recruitment and employer reputation platform that helps companies be visible, trusted and chosen, announced its 2026 Best Places to Work winners today. Now in its eighth year, the program recognizes companies whose culture, benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce across the U.S.

2026 Best Places to Work Winners
Best Places to Work has become a trusted resource for tech professionals seeking employers that align with their priorities and values. For winning companies, it provides a rare opportunity to promote their employer reputation and connect with hard-to-hire tech talent in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The 2026 awards recognize U.S. companies of all sizes, from fast-growth startups to large enterprises, whether fully remote or office-based. Winners span the U.S. as well as the major tech hubs of Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Categories include:

As AI becomes central to the way candidates discover, evaluate and choose employers, a Best Places to Work designation reinforces that a company is investing in its people, and strengthens how AI search tools understand and represent an employer's reputation.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming.

Built In is the AI-powered career platform that connects innovative companies with professionals navigating their careers in a world reshaped by AI. For candidates, we provide AI-driven job recommendations and resources that support smarter career decisions. For employers, we deliver the always-on recruitment and reputation platform that ensures your brand is visible, trusted, and chosen. By combining employer brand insights, editorial content, and structured profiles, Built In helps you protect your pipeline, convert candidate demand, and make hiring better for everyone.

