Built In Named Creatio One of the Best Places to Work in Boston in 2022

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, today announced it has been named one of the 100 Best Large Places to Work for in Boston in 2022 by Built In. The annual rating is the outcome of a comprehensive measurement of companies that provide exceptional workplaces to their employees. The annual award list includes companies of all sizes, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity, inclusion, and other people-first cultural offerings. Creatio believes this recognition is thanks to its genuine care for its workplace community that is a part of the company's DNA. Creatio empowers its teams to unleash their potential by creating an environment where people can work on a rapidly developing platform that is recognized as a Leader in a number of Gartner Magic Quadrants. Creatio partners with leading global organizations, and brings value to midsize and large companies around the world through innovative technology.

"People have always been Creatio's greatest value. We are delighted to win the Built In award that acknowledges our passion to create a powerful culture that encourages our employees to collaborate, deliver excellence and go the extra mile. Our priority is to hire employees that genuinely care about what they do and the type of impact they can make," said Katherine Kostereva, Creatio's Founder and CEO of Creatio.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global provider of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

About Built In

Built In, a technology recruitment platform, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture, and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. For more information, please, visit http://www.builtin.com.

