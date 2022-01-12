Built In NYC Names Confiant a 2022 Best Places to Work Winner

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ad tech security and threat intelligence solutions leader, Confiant, has been named a Built In NYC 2022 Best Places to Work in their top 50 Best Small Companies to Work category in New York City.

The Built In NYC Best Places to Work annual awards program is designed to select, and acknowledge the best employers in the Built In New York Marketplace. This year, Confiant was selected as one of Built In NYC's Top 50 Best Small Places to Work (Less than 100 employees). Built In's Best Places to Work is an awards program for companies located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, the Bay Area and remotely. It rates companies algorithmically based on their compensation, benefits and culture programs.

"It is exciting to be included in this elite group of companies who truly care for their teams. From the beginning Confiant has been a mission driven organization and I am so proud to see how that has allowed us to create a culture that prioritizes both excellence and empathy," commented Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Co-Founder of Confiant Inc.

"Putting in the extra effort to prioritize effective communications doesn't just benefit us internally between members of our team, but also externally with our customers, who gave us a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73 recently. The Built In NYC award is gratifying and it will only encourage us to do even better next year," Mangin concluded.

Confiant takes pride in encouraging diversity and inclusion, a caring culture, and providing employees with flexibility and support. Employee benefits include remote or flex workplaces, unlimited PTO, comprehensive health care, mental health benefits and a subscription to BetterHelp to assist with mental health while remote. The company even offers employees a sabbatical after five years of service. Confiant management believes employees should allocate time to pursue goals and partner with customers as well as each other, to share, to grow, to learn, and to delight Confiant customers with an exceptional experience.

One of Built In's roles in the tech community is to connect talented people with the nation's most innovative companies. This year's lists showcases the employers who have created a culture that supports employees — no matter if they're in the office or at home — and is truly diverse, equitable and inclusive, among other foundational culture programs. Companies with offices in New York City submitted to the survey process to compete for the Built In NYC 2022 Best Places to Work. Best Places to Work rated companies algorithmically based on compensation, employer benefits and culture programs as identified in the Built In NYC database. Compensation was weighted 50%; benefits and culture programs were weighted 50%. along with each company's philosophy, systems and practices to determine the Built In NYC 2022 Best Places To Work Winners.

Founded in 2011, Built In is the online community where startups, tech companies, and candidates meet for employment opportunities, tech news and events.

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone. We defend the digital ad industry by helping publishers, platforms and enterprises protect themselves and their users from rogue actors. As a cybersecurity company specialized in threats that leverage digital ads as an attack vector, Confiant is the leader in protecting the digital ad supply chain from these Malvertising attacks. Confiant's technology provides control beyond security, including user experience quality issues and privacy compliance issues. We have been detecting malvertising for almost a decade now and our clients include ViacomCBS, Magnite, Complex Media, CafeMedia, Gannett, Politico, and many more. To learn more about Malvertising, check out our recently published Malvertising Matrix .

