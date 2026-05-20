Built in Wisconsin, for Wisconsin: QuadMed to Power Sheboygan's InHealth Center

New clinical model brings deeper provider relationships, integrated technology, and lower total cost of care to local public employees and their families

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of Sheboygan-area public employers has selected QuadMed as their new clinical partner for the Sheboygan InHealth Center, bringing a Wisconsin-founded, physician-led care model to employees and families across the community.

From left to right: Stacy Barton, QuadMed Operations Director; Christy Chang, NP, QuadMed Nurse Practitioner; Tamara McMillan, PA, QuadMed Physician Assistant; Dave Loomis, Sheboygan County HR Director; Kathryn Quadracci Flores, MD, QuadMed CEO; Brad Wiegand, DC, QuadMed Chiropractor

The partnership unites Sheboygan County, the City of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Area School District, and the Town of Sheboygan behind a shared goal: a more coordinated, data-driven approach to primary care that improves access, elevates outcomes, and bends the long-term cost curve for the people who serve this community every day.

"This health center represents something fundamentally different in healthcare," said Kathryn Quadracci Flores, MD, CEO of QuadMed. "Our clients are not buying a network or simply renting access to care. They are building a healthcare model around their people, and that distinction matters. When care is designed specifically for a workforce, you see higher engagement, stronger relationships with providers, and measurable improvements in health outcomes. Most importantly, you see total cost come down in a way that is sustainable, not episodic. We believe employers should have greater control over how care is delivered, how quality is measured, and how healthcare dollars are spent. This health center is another step toward that future."

A Wisconsin Story, Continued in Sheboygan

QuadMed was founded in 1991 by Harry V. Quadracci, father of Kathryn Quadracci Flores, when he hired a physician to provide care for his employees onsite at Quad (then known as Quad/Graphics) in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He believed employers could bring employees better and more affordable healthcare than they were getting in the community. More than three decades later, QuadMed remains family-controlled and physician-led. It is headquartered in Sussex and serves employers across Wisconsin and the country. Its roots, leadership, and values, however, remain deeply connected to Wisconsin.

"The InHealth Center is a collaboration rooted in wellness, stewardship, and innovation. When employees can access care earlier and build trusted relationships with healthcare professionals, they are healthier at work, healthier at home, and better able to care for the people who depend on them," said Dave Loomis, HR Director, Sheboygan County.

Designed for Access, Built for Better Health

The Sheboygan InHealth Center offers a comprehensive suite of services focused on prevention, early intervention, and coordinated care with the unified goal of providing the highest quality care at the lowest cost, including:

Same- or next-day primary care appointments, with extended visit times that build real patient-provider relationships

24/7 access to care guidance

Convenient virtual care options

Personalized treatment plans supported by integrated clinical data

Coordination of referrals, diagnostics, and follow-up care across the broader health system

Care is powered by Epic MyChart, the same technology platform used by leading health systems nationwide, ensuring patient records and clinical decisions are connected, informed, and secure.

A Stronger Model for the Sheboygan Community

With QuadMed as the clinical partner, the InHealth Center now operates on a model that emphasizes:

Relationship-based primary care, with longer visits focused on prevention and chronic condition management

Independent, physician-led decision-making, free from the influence of private equity or health system ownership

A fully coordinated care experience, designed to work alongside employer health plans to reduce fragmentation and total cost

Population health insights that enable employers and providers to identify needs and take timely action

This approach has delivered measurable results across QuadMed's client base, improving population health metrics and generating double-digit savings compared to regional benchmarks. The Sheboygan partnership is designed to achieve these outcomes over time.

Investing in Sheboygan's Workforce and Its Future

Beyond care, the health center will support broader community health efforts, including wellness programming, preventive screenings, and seasonal initiatives and vaccines.

By strengthening access to high-quality, coordinated care close to home, Sheboygan's public employers are reducing barriers to care, improving health equity, and building a healthier, more productive workforce. This effort reflects a growing movement among public-sector organizations to take a more active role in how healthcare is delivered, measured, and funded.

About QuadMed

QuadMed, LLC, a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), is a healthcare experience company that partners with employers across the country to provide direct access to whole-person care for employees and families. For over 30 years, employers have trusted QuadMed to improve health, enhance productivity, and reduce costs. Family-controlled, physician-led, and committed to doing the right thing, QuadMed delivers value-driven solutions – including primary care, occupational health, behavioral health, physical therapy, and wellness coaching – that empower employees and create healthier, more productive workplaces. Learn more at quadmedical.com.

About Sheboygan County

Sheboygan County was established in 1838 and is recognized as a leader in providing cost-effective local government. Sheboygan County has 900 employees working in 20 departments that administer over 200 programs and services. The County provides a broad array of services, including maintaining the safety of our highways and roads, law enforcement, natural resource protection, issuing birth certificates and marriage licenses, managing land records, and offering numerous health and human service programs. Sheboygan County's mission is to provide essential services to create a safe and thriving County by fostering strong partnerships, supporting rural and urban communities, and eliminating barriers while promoting fiscal responsibility.

About City of Sheboygan

The City of Sheboygan is a vibrant Lake Michigan community and the county seat of Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, with a population of nearly 50,000 residents. Located approximately 50 miles north of Milwaukee, Sheboygan is known for its freshwater surfing, scenic shoreline, and diverse food and arts scene. The city operates under a mayor-council form of government and provides a full range of municipal services, including public safety, public works, and community development. Sheboygan combines a strong manufacturing heritage with a high quality of life, offering residents access to outdoor recreation, cultural amenities, and a growing regional economy.

About Sheboygan Area School District

The Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) serves approximately 9,500 students across more than 25 schools in Sheboygan and surrounding communities. Located along the shores of Lake Michigan, the district is committed to inspiring learning, supporting student growth, and preparing every student for success. SASD employs nearly 2,000 staff members and offers a diverse range of academic programs, extracurricular opportunities, and student support services designed to meet the needs of all learners. Recognized as one of Wisconsin's top employers, the district plays a central role in the region's educational and community development efforts.

About the Town of Sheboygan

The Town of Sheboygan is a growing community in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, located just north and west of the City of Sheboygan. With a population of more than 9,000 residents, the town offers a mix of residential neighborhoods, open space, and business development while maintaining a strong connection to the surrounding metropolitan area. Governed by an elected town board, the Town of Sheboygan provides essential services including public works, fire protection, and local governance, and is recognized as one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the county.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Media Contact

Marli Grossman

VP of Marketing, QuadMed

716-380-3708

[email protected]

SOURCE QuadMed