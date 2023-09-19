Built In's Content Studio Platform Helps Hiring Teams Win by Acting Like Marketers

News provided by

Built In

19 Sep, 2023, 10:05 ET

First-of-Its Kind Platform Empowers Talent and Employer Branding Teams to Deploy "Always On" Content to Hire and Retain The Hardest-to-Find Tech Talent

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced its new Content Studio platform, which uniquely enables hiring teams to build trusted, "always-on" content - both owned and earned. Content Studio makes it easy to create awareness with high-quality candidates amongst an active community of millions of engaged technology professionals.

Continue Reading

Whether employers are seeking to reach candidates in particular geographical locations or nationally, and with certain tech specialties, diverse backgrounds, or specific industry expertise, Built In's Content Studio helps them with cost-effective content creation to attract and retain the right candidates at the right time.

"Whether you are actively hiring hard-to-fill tech roles, building candidate pipelines for the future or looking to retain your existing team, an 'always-on' brand strategy is a must-have, not a nice-to-have," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In. "You need to build brand awareness as a tech employer of choice and engage hard-to-find talent continually, so you can hire the best candidates when the time is right."

Like travel, recruiting may be seasonal but branding is not. Hotels, restaurants, and airlines don't turn their brand spend on and off even though there are meaningful peaks in their business during high-travel months. It's the same with talent strategies. Companies won't recruit evenly and steadily throughout the year, but their brands must remain "always on" so when candidates are ready to make a move, they know who the company is and what makes them special.

"Recruitment has never been more like marketing," Katris continued. "If you just focus on postings, applications and hires, you're missing the vast majority - as much as 70% - of the candidate journey. When candidates are looking, you need to be discoverable, with engaging content and resources that highlight your company as a desirable employer. Feeding that content beast is no small feat when budgets and resources are tight, which is what drove us to create Content Studio. Talent and employer brand leaders need to be able to act and work like marketers with much smaller budgets and smaller teams."

To request a demo, visit https://www.go.builtin.com/content-studio-pr

ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right career opportunities and get hired. Built In also serves thousands of customers – innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

Contact
Amy Hollo
[email protected]

SOURCE Built In

Also from this source

Built In Releases Insights on What Tech Candidates Look For in Employers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.